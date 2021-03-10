Odds-on James Bond favorite, Outlander star Sam Heughan has once again addressed the idea of taking over as 007, with the actor worried he might be starting to jinx it. Heughan's name has been whispered for the iconic role of the MI6 agent alongside the likes of Idris Elba and Tom Hardy, and while Heughan is still very much on board with being the next person to don the tux, he is beginning to worry that he's talking about it too much.

"I think any actor would never say they're not interested. Of course, you'd be interested. I mean, it is all rumours, and sometimes you think, should I, should we even talk about it? Because you don't want to jinx it."

Sam Heughan would clearly love to take over the franchise and bring something new to the character once current Bond Daniel Craig steps down following No Time to Die but is wary of becoming just another name in the hat.

"I'm sure the people, whoever runs [Bond] - you know, Barbara Broccoli and EON and all that - they must be sick of it; people sort of throwing their hat into the ring. But yeah, he's a great character, and would certainly be a fascinating character study and place to kick off. But I think in [SAS: Red Notice]we have our own authentic note based on real life scenarios, we have our authentic character, so I'd love to explore this one more."

Should audiences ever actually get to see the frequently delayed No Time to Die, Heughan would no doubt be high up on the list of choices, with the Scottish actor having been in contention before. "I auditioned for it back when they were doing Bond 21 - when Daniel Craig was cast in Casino Royale and I think a lot of actors were seen in the U.K," the Outlander star revealed last year. "Of course, it would be a dream role. And a Scottish Bond, who doesn't want to see another Scottish Bond?!"

While Heaughan's enthusiasm is more than evident, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has made it very clear that for now the role still belongs to Daniel Craig. "I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time," Broccoli said of the ongoing casting rumors. "Once the film's come out, then some time will pass, and then we'll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel."

Despite looking ahead at what may lie in Bond's future, Daniel Craig still needs to deliver his swansong with No Time to Die. Marking Craig's fifth and final outing as 007, No Time to Die picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having left active service. His retirement though is short-lived when he is approached by his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists Bond's help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev has been abducted, Bond must confront a villain whose schemes could result in the deaths of millions.

Following endless delays, No Time to Die is currently scheduled for release on 8 October 2021 in the United States and 30 September 2021 in the United Kingdom. This comes to us courtesy of Esquire.