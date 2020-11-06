Whilst we await the final outing for Daniel Craig's portrayal of James Bond, it is difficult not to wonder who will be chosen to take over following No Time to Die. Well, one man who is not playing coy about wanting the role is Outlander star Sam Heughan, who was quick to answer when asked whether he would be up for swigging martinis while despatching bad guys.

"Obviously, yes - it would be a big yes. Of course, any actor would want it. But I also have a theory that any reasonably well-known British actor who's worn a suit instantly has their name thrown into the ring by fans."

While Sam Heughan is also quick to point out that there are many names in the running, this is far from the first time that the actor has put himself forward for the coveted Bond role, even revealing that he auditioned back in 2006. "Obviously it's a dream for every actor...I auditioned for it back when they were doing Bond 21 - when Daniel Craig was cast in Casino Royale and I think a lot of actors were seen in the U.K," the Outlander actor said earlier this year. "Of course, it would be a dream role. And a Scottish Bond, who doesn't want to see another Scottish Bond?!"

Another actor to have recently thrown his hat into the ring is Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam, who, while admitting that he was likely not high on the wish list, would be "100 percent" up for playing the iconic MI6 agent. "I would be so flattered and honored to be considered to play James Bond as an Englishman," Hunnam said. "But my intuition tells me that I shouldn't be waiting for that phone call to come. I think there are many people ahead of me on that list."

Despite the rampant speculation that the likes of Idris Elba or Tom Hardy will be next to don the tux and take up the Bond mantle, producer Barbara Broccoli has made it very clear that for now the role still belongs to Daniel Craig. "I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time," Broccoli said, while pouring a large bucket of water on recent rumors. "Once the film's come out, then some time will pass, and then we'll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel."

While fans will likely continue to look to the future of the franchise, audiences still have to see Craig's final outing in the perpetually delayed No Time to Die. The movie picks up five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with James Bond having now left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend, and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. It has also now been confirmed that in a historical move, new recruit Lashana Lynch will take on the title of "007" in the movie.

The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek joining the main cast. No Time to Die sees Daniel Craig in his final appearance as the iconic secret agent, with the actor recently offering some very simple, no-nonsense advice to his eventual successor; "Don't f--k it up."

No Time to Die has been delayed several times due to the ongoing global circumstances and is now scheduled for release on 2 April 2021. This comes to us from Stellar Magazine.