A terminally ill James Bond superfan's wish to see No Time to Die before he passes has gone viral on Twitter as fans campaign for Universal Pictures to give him a private screening. On Twitter, the fan's daughter, Remy Millar, posted a video detailing the love her father, James, has for the James Bond franchise. The clip shows off the massive 007 collection he's built over the years, including original books, DVDs, and various memorabilia.

My dad is a lifelong James Bond fan. But he's been given weeks to live at the age of 57, and he won't make it to the #NoTimeToDie release date. Please can anyone help? I've made a video for more detail. Cc @007@UniversalPicspic.twitter.com/MViAnvsIge — Remy Millar (@remymillar) June 21, 2021

Because James is terminally ill, he won't be able to see No Time to Die unless he gets a private advance screening. Tagging the official Twitter accounts for James Bond and Universal Pictures, his daughter explained: "My dad is a lifelong James Bond fan. But he's been given weeks to live at the age of 57, and he won't make it to the No Time to Die release date. Please can anyone help? I've made a video for more detail."

"Like everyone, he has been eagerly anticipating No Time to Die. But the horrible irony is, it is his time," Remy also says in the video. "At the age of 57, he has been given weeks to live, due to aggressive, untreatable cancer. Perhaps I'm asking for the impossible, but if anyone could help with a preview of No Time to Die (for his eyes only) you'd make a dying man very happy."

"When you're hit with a terminal diagnosis and given weeks to live, life and what happens beyond it (for both the one leaving and those staying), is all you can think about," Remy added, per Variety. "With a diagnosis like my father's cancer, the joys of life [have] been taken away - taste, smells, movement, comfort, freedom, possibility, spontaneity. What I want to give for my dad is a couple of hours of respite, where he can suspend reality and lose himself in the franchise he has passionately loved and followed and immersed himself in for all of his 5 decades."

James would have gotten the chance to see No Time to Die last year if it had been released on its original premiere date. Because of the pandemic, the anticipated sequel has been delayed multiple times, and it is now slated to be released in October. Sadly, as James is too ill to make it through the summer, the delays have taken away his opportunity of watching what will be the final Bond movie he'll ever see. Given just how big of a fan of 007 James has always been, it would be tremendous for him and his family to be granted this private screening.

At this time, Universal Pictures and the No Time to Die producers have not yet commented on the request. The good news is that if the video continues to go viral, it seems to be just a matter of time before it captures the attention of the right people. Let's hope that happens sooner than later and James gets his special screening of the movie so the Bond superfan can find some joy in an otherwise very painful time. This story comes to us from Variety.