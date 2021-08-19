While Daniel Craig's tenure as James Bond is coming to an end, the one thing that is not going to change is Bond being a cinematic experience. While many bigger movie properties such as Star Wars have been seen to make a move to capture a portion of the booming streaming market, Barbara Broccoli has made it clear that even with Amazon's MGM buyout making Bond a prime option for a transition to TV, there will be no Bond TV shows or spin-offs anytime in the near future. As the franchise approaches its 60th anniversary, it will be business as usual when Bond next returns to the big screen after No Time To Die.

Speaking in an interview with Total Film, Barbara Broccoli said, "We make films. We make films for the cinema. That's what we do." The sentiment was echoed by fellow producer Michael B Wilson, who followed up by adding, "We've resisted the call for 60 years."

While this means that Bond will be one franchise that isn't looking to spread itself thin and is going to stick with what it knows, there was a doubt over that when the Amazon takeover of MGM was originally announced. With Amazon currently pumping $1 billion into their Lord of The Rings TV series, it was always a very real possibility that a franchise like Bond would be the next to have a wad of cash thrown at it in order for Amazon to expand their Prime Video portfolio again. However, it looks like as long as Broccoli and Wilson have the keys to the Bond kingdom, we will still be getting those big event movies and not some over exploited TV show.

However, before there are any consideration to be made of what the future of Bond holds, there is still the matter of Daniel Craig's last huzzah as the super-spy to come in No Time To Die. The movie has been floating around for a long time now waiting to be released, and if its current release day holds - which like many releases in the next couple of months, there is still a doubt hanging over potential further delays if the Delta Variant of Covid is not brought under control and continues to lead people to stay away from cinemas.

Broccoli also doesn't want to look to future just yet until Daniel Craig has completed his swansong. She noted, "It's tough to think about the future until this film has its moment. I think we just really want to celebrate this and celebrate Daniel, and then when the dust settles, then look at the landscape and figure out what the future is. Although I think one thing we've certainly learned in the last 18 months is you never know what the future is. So we have to sit down and think about it."

No Time To Die is currently expected to arrive in UK cinemas on 30th September, and in the US on 8th October, and only after that will work commence on the long road to finding a new face for the world's most famous secret agent. This news arrives from SlashFilm.