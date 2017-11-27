James Cameron is out hyping up the 20th anniversary re-release of Titanic, taking a little break from Avatar 2. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the director admits that he nearly beat up Harvey Weinstein at the 1998 Academy Awards, claiming that many people would've loved to have seen him do it. The outspoken director was more recently in the news for criticizing Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman, calling her too pretty and not gritty enough to be a female hero.

In his more recent interview, James Cameron recalled "almost getting in a fight" with Harvey Weinstein and "hitting him with" his Oscar. But he said the fight was prevented from further escalation by a return from commercial break. The incident happened during the 1998 The Academy Awards when the two nearly came to blows in front of everybody. The story paints a good mental picture, and one has to wonder who would win in that fight. Cameron explains.

"The music had started to play to get back in our seats. The people around us were saying, 'Not here! Not here!' Like it was okay to fight in the parking lot, you know, but it was not okay there when the music was playing, and they were about to go live."

The fight was not over Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct, but instead over the treatment of one of James Cameron's good friends, Guillermo del Toro. Del Toro had worked with Harvey Weinstein at Miramax for his movie Mimic and he apparently didn't have that great of an experience. Weinstein came up to Cameron during the commercial break to tell him that the "artists" come to work at Miramax for him. But the director wouldn't have any of it, and told him Guillermo del Toro's experience working for Miramax, which angered the disgraced movie mogul. Cameron had this to say.

"Harvey came up glad-handing me, talking about how great they were for the artist, and I just read him chapter and verse about how great I thought he was for the artist based on my friend's experience, and that led to an altercation.

Though the fight wasn't over sexual assault allegations, James Cameron says that more than a few people wished he would have hit Harvey Weinstein with his Oscar looking back in hindsight. Cameron says that there are likely many people, "that would've preferred that I let that one play out." Cameron is definitely right about that. Many people would've loved to have seen Harvey Weinstein get roughed up on live television, even 20 years ago.

Harvey Weinstein is currently under investigation by the LAPD, NYPD, as well as police in London over allegations of sexual assault from more than 50 women. Radio personality Howard Stern recently recalled interviewing Weinstein in 2014 where he asked the producer twice, point blank, if he had ever abused his power. Weinstein denied and said that he would never do that and that making movies was already "too expensive." You can read more about James Cameron's almost heroic deed via Vanity Fair.