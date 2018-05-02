Last month, Academy Award-winning director James Cameron made some controversial, public criticisms of the current Marvel franchise, and many Marvel fans did not take it well. Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and in Avengers: Infinity War, responded to what Cameron had to say.

While Saldana may now be best known for her role as a green alien in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she also plays Neytiri the blue alien in the Avatar franchise. It's quite possible that Saldana is more familiar with director James Cameron than any other major actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so she made sure to give the proper insight. Here is what Saldana had to say.

"My advice for people is to read full articles and not just believe a soundbite. Because usually, soundbites are very mean spirited and they're just done for the intention of getting more likes and more views. it's not really with the intention of educating and informing the public. So for all those educated intellectuals out there that like to stay current with news, just read the full article and you will understand where James Cameron was coming from. I know that all the Marvel producers did because they read it."

This is some great advice, considering that many of Cameron's quotes were taken out of context. While he did say words like "irrational" when describing Guardians of the Galaxy in particular, his words weren't really as harsh as some people are claiming. Here is what Cameron actually said.

"I'm hoping we'll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon. Not that I don't love the movies. It's just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It's like, oy!"

When actually reading this, it becomes apparent that Cameron isn't desperately trying to take down Marvel or movies like Avengers: Infinity War, as many people have claimed. Instead, he flat out said that he "loves the movies." While Cameron did criticize the MCU, it was constructive criticism. Hopefully the headset Marvel Studios will actually listen to what Cameron has said and possibly even work with him to improve their movies down the road, considering how tremendously successful Cameron has been in the past.

Saldana's response to James Cameron's criticism is actually reminiscent of Marvel President Kevin Feige's response. Rather than actually going in depth with his thoughts, Feige instead excitedly responded by proclaiming, "James Cameron loves our movies!" While it wasn't as long of a response as Saldana's, it still got the message across that James Cameron's words were taken out of context and were actually positive and constructive.

Zoe Saldana's interview with the LA Times manages to shed light on James Cameron. Cameron plays a major role in the movie industry and actually does enjoy the current Marvel franchise, so it is disappointing for people like Saldana to see his words be taken out of context to put him in a bad light. Zoe Saldana and Kevin Feige both know that James Cameron meant well, and are both willing to defend him on that matter.