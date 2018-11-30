James Cameron has revealed that he wanted to make a movie in outer space with Tom Cruise. Cameron is known for breaking new ground as a director, and Cruise is known for throwing himself into his roles, often performing his own dangerous stunts. The two paired together could have made for a historical feature-length film in space, but it ended up falling through. However, that doesn't mean that Cameron and Cruise can't pull it off in the future.

In a new Q&A, James Cameron shed a little bit of light on his outer space movie with Tom Cruise. The idea came to the director nearly 20 years ago, after the massive success of Titanic. Cameron didn't offer up any plot ideas for the space movie, but he did give some insight into the initial plan. He explains.

"I actually talked to (Cruise) about doing a space film in space, about 15 years ago. I had a contract with the Russians in 2000 to go to the International Space Station and shoot a high-end 3D documentary there. And I thought, Sh*t, man, we should just make a feature. I said, Tom, you and I, we'll get two seats on the Soyuz, but somebody's gotta train us as engineers. Tom said, No problem, I'll train as an engineer. We had some ideas for the story, but it was still conceptual."

James Cameron is currently in the post-production process for the Avatar sequels, where he and a film crew came up with a groundbreaking new camera technology for filming underwater using motion capture. In 2012, the director became the first human to reach the 6.8-mile-deep Mariana Trench in his "vertical torpedo." Cameron collected scientific data and specimens that would have been unthinkable only a few years before. So, it makes sense that he would have thought about going to space to make a movie.

As for Tom Cruise, he's currently working on Top Gun 2, which will feature the actor actually flying some type of aircraft. Cruise has his pilot's license and it was believed that he was going to be flying a fighter jet, but that's actually illegal. So, Cruise will be shown flying something else. It's actually pretty surprising that Cruise and James Cameron weren't able to pull off the space movie, considering how seriously they take their respective crafts.

Now that the space movie idea has been floated publicly again, it's only a matter of time before people start to ask about the possibility of it happening again. James Cameron is going to be busy with the world of Avatar for the next handful of years, so it will have to take place after that, if they intend to really make it to space. For now, it's just pretty awesome to know that they were really contemplating this idea in the first place. The space movie was originally reported by Empire.