Twitter is abuzz this morning with news that James Corden may be replacing Ellen DeGeneres as host on her daytime talk show. This rumor originated on The Sun, and whether or not it has any legitimacy, it sure has fans and detractors talking about what could possibly happen with the Ellen show following an investigation into toxic workplace behavior.

Yesterday, Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett came out against Ellen DeGeneres, confirming that he'd heard some pretty awful stories about the behind-the-scenes environment on her current daytime talk show. Back to the Future favorite Lea Thompson was quick to back up Garrett's claims. And rumors spread that Ellen was getting ready to bail on her talk show altogether.

The host has been accused of ignoring racism, bullying and sexual harassment behind the scenes at Ellen: The Ellen DeGeneres Show. An investigation has been underway, with current and former employees being asked about this alleged toxic environment. Insiders at NBC are claiming that James Corden has been seen as Ellen's successor for a long time, and was in the running to eventually replace her before this scandal even hit.

As this new rumor goes, NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy is overseeing the investigation into Ellen and her production staff. He is reportedly a huge fan of James Corden, and it's said that Corden is high on the list of possible replacements. Though if you look at Twitter, fans seem to indicate that he may be low on their lists. The insider says this about Corden coming in as a possible replacement in the weeks to come.

"This issue has fast tracked everything and made everyone look at the future today. James Corden was being eyed for Ellen's job in the long term before any of this came to light. Now this shocking new development places a spotlight on the next step. James and his team have been trailblazers in modern TV, taking the once considered graveyard chat show slot into a cutting edge format with huge online, social media and global recognition."

"In five years he went from unknown to A-list star and creative. Currently his CBS deal is only contracted until 2022 after he turned down a five year deal. Paul is a huge fan of what James does on screen. He already has a huge devoted audience, global appeal and is loved by Hollywood. Replacing Ellen was always going to be a tough challenge, but he is a natural fit and easy transition. James would freshen up daytime and with a free hand would be allowed to build a new afternoon era."

How much truth there is behind this latest rumor regarding the Ellen scandal is questionable. This weekend there have been a number of reports that DeGeneres is getting ready to leave her post under the mounting pressure of this investigation. James Corden has currently been shooting The Late Late Show from his own home. It is believed that Corden is only contracted with CBS for another 20 months, running into 2022. He turned down a full 5-year deal with the network. He also oversees Drop the Mic and Carpool Karaoke.

News of James Corden replacing Ellen was first reported at The Sun. You can expect more findings behind the investigation to be revealed in the weeks ahead.