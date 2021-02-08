Hollywood legend James Dean left us in 1955, but fans are still celebrating the short life and career of the iconic actor on what would have been his 90th birthday. A cultural icon and the star of the classic movie Rebel Without a Cause, Dean had quickly established himself as one of the all-time greats when he perished in a car accident at the young age of 24. If he were still with us, Dean would have just turned 90, and fans of the actor both new and old can't help but wonder just what could have been.

"Today would have been #JamesDean's 90th birthday. RIP rebel," one fan tweeted along with a GIF of the actor.

Today would have been #JamesDean’s 90th birthday.



RIP rebel. pic.twitter.com/lgZ3tucOGj — Jake Rudh (Your classic alternative tour guide) (@JakeRudh) February 8, 2021

"Happy birthday to #JamesDean," another fan writes. "If only he could have given us a long career in film. He got the Oscar nominations for his superb work in East Of Eden and Giant, but to me his role in Rebel Without A Cause was his most memorable."

Happy birthday to #JamesDean. If only he could have given us a long career in film. He got the Oscar nominations for his superb work in East Of Eden and Giant, but to me his role in Rebel Without A Cause was his most memorable. pic.twitter.com/nKx8tZ2pBM — Michael W. Freeman (@Freelineorlando) February 8, 2021

Posting several photos of Dean, another fan says, "Happy 90th Birthday, My Dearest Jimmy... Thanks for always being with me through your movies, your beauty and your precious soul. I will always love You."

Happy 90th Birthday, My Dearest Jimmy... ❤🙏 Thanks for always being with me through your movies, your beauty and your precious soul. I will always love You. #JamesDean#HappyBirthdayJamesDeanpic.twitter.com/zxSd7MsabE — ♡ 𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓮𝓷𝓪 ツ (@CockeyesSong) February 8, 2021

Even a popular Twitter account for a Maine Coon named Lorenzo The Cat also expresses some love for James with an image of the actor with a kitten on his shoulder. The caption reads, "Did you know that he loved cats? James Dean, who would have been 90 years old today."

Did you know that he loved cats? James Dean, who would have been 90 years old today. pic.twitter.com/mjGSl18ayh — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) February 8, 2021

And another touching post from a fan says, "I had such a crush on #JamesDean when I was a teenager after watching one of his old movies on TV. I think it was East of Eden. I even read that Steinbeck book and the book "Giant" because of him. He only made three big movies, but oh, the impact of those movies. #GoneTooSoon"

I had such a crush on #JamesDean when I was a teenager after watching one of his old movies on TV. I think it was East of Eden. I even read that Steinbeck book and the book "Giant" because of him. He only made three big movies, but oh, the impact of those movies. #GoneTooSoonhttps://t.co/M1ToX5z8si — The Honorable Terri Lee Watson (@dancertav) February 8, 2021

Though he had bit parts in other movies in the early 1950s, Dean is certainly best remembered for his roles in East of Eden, Giant, and Rebel Without a Cause. On Sept. 30, 1955, he was killed in a car accident that inspired years of rumors about his "cursed" car. After his death, Dean became the first actor to posthumously be nominated for the Best Actor award at the Oscars. His life story has served as an inspiration for many movies to be made over the years, including the 2001 movie James Dean with James Franco starring as the beloved actor. More recently, Dane DeHaan played Dean in the 2015 movie Life that focused on the friendship between Dean and Life photographer Dennis Stock (Robert Pattinson).

Based on the tremendous impact he left on Hollywood after such a short time at the top, Dean is also very fondly remembered by fans from all generations including new ones who are still discovering his classic movies after all these years. He certainly left us far too soon, but his amazing legacy has kept his memory alive after nearly seven decades. Happy heavenly birthday, James Dean!

Caught some of Rebel Without a Cause for the first time a few nights ago.



Amazed at how... different it was from the pervasive myth(s) of its star that we can't help but absorb.



Count me among the new fans of Mr. Dean. #RIP and #HBDhttps://t.co/2mjnRJaeXy — Jon Irwin (@WinWinIrwin) February 8, 2021

james dean was supposed to turn 90 today but we will always see him as a 24 year old. he became a legend in the film industry WITH ONLY 3 FILMS !! that’s talent. his skills and looks are still sought after by various actors in the 65 years that he’s been gone. pic.twitter.com/1RPVZqONKz — alyssa (@newyearsprayer) February 8, 2021

"You are who you are meant to be. Dance as if no one's watching. Love as if it's all you know. Dream as if you'll live forever. Live as if you'll die today."



--James Dean, born today, Feb 8, 1931 pic.twitter.com/9qo7hLvBQ4 — SomeoneSomewhere (@s0me1s0mewhere_) February 8, 2021

Happy birthday to James Dean :) pic.twitter.com/CMIH2SqOYT — ryan ross blur era (@spideytcrch) February 8, 2021