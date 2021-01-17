The one and only James Earl Jones has just turned 90 years old, and fans are celebrating the career of the award-winning actor and Hollywood icon. With his instantly recognizable voice and truly incredible performances, Jone is widely considered to be one of the greatest actors in American history. With the hopes that the actor is having a very happy birthday, fans all across the world, from Star Wars fans to Disney fanatics and everything in between, are posting tribute messages wishing him well and honoring his work.

"He's got the most iconic voice in the galaxy. Leave birthday wishes for James Earl Jones below," the Star Wars UK account on Twitter posted, prompting many, many birthday wishes from Star Wars fans.

He’s got the most iconic voice in the galaxy. Leave birthday wishes for James Earl Jones below. pic.twitter.com/MuX79fwqX0 — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) January 17, 2021

With a booming voice like no other, Jones is easily recognized for his speaking roles. With David Prowse in the costume, Jones provided the voice of the iconic villain Darth Vader in the original Star Wars movie trilogy by George Lucas. It's a role he'd reprise in later installments of the franchise, including 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Jones is also known for voicing Mufasa in the animated Disney classic The Lion King, and because it was too hard to imagine anyone else voicing the character, he returned as Mufasa in the 2019 remake.

In live-action movies, Jones has also starred in a variety of acclaimed roles. For playing Jack Jefferson in The Great White Hope, he was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar. He is also known for his performances in movies like Malcolm X, The Bushido Blade, Conan the Barbarian, Soul Man, Field of Dreams, and The Hunt for Red October. Jones also played King Jaffe Joffer in the Eddie Murphy comedy Coming to America, a role he'll reprise in this year's sequel Coming 2 America. That movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.

Whatever Jones is doing now, here's to hoping his 90th birthday proves to be the very best one he's had yet. Happy birthday, James Earl Jones! You can get in on the fun by posting birthday messages to Jones on social media using the hashtag #JamesEarlJones.

