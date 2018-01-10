James Franco has addressed the sexual misconduct allegations made against him. The actor and director of The Disaster Artist recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert following his win at the Golden Globes. During the show, Colbert asked Franco about allegations that were made by several women on Twitter after the awards ceremony, including Ally Sheedy, who accused him of misconduct in tweets that have since been deleted. Here's what Franco had to say when asked about the allegations, and why he wore the "TimesUp" pin during the ceremony.

"Well, first, I want to say I wore it (the TimesUp pin) because I do support it. I was, you know, look, I was excited to win, but being in that room that night was incredible. I mean, it was powerful and there were incredible voices, and I support it. I support change. I support 50/50 in 2020, which just means people that are underrepresented, women, people of color, people in the LGBT community, get leadership positions, that they fill all positions that they have been deprived of. I completely believe in that. That's why I wore it...There were some things on Twitter, I didn't read them. I've heard about them. Okay, first of all, I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy. I directed her in a play Off Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her, total respect for her. I have no idea why she was so upset. She took the tweet down. I don't know. I can't speak for her, I don't know. The others, look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I've done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed, I make it a point to do it. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long. So, I don't want to shut them down in any way. It's a good thing and I support it."

At the Golden Globes, James Franco was wearing a #TimesUp pin in support of the newly formed organization to fight against sexual misconduct in Hollywood and around the country. Many called Franco out for this. Not only in light of these new allegations, but Franco also tried to court a 17-year-old girl on social media back in 2014, which is something many pointed out when he was spotted wearing the pin.

Though James Franco denies the claims being made against him and says they're not accurate, Stephen Colbert pressed him a bit further. He asked if there is perhaps another arena, besides social media, for these claims to be addressed and for some sort of resolve to take place. Franco says that if he's done something wrong, he "will fix it" but says that the point of this larger sexual misconduct conversation is to "listen."

"I mean, like I said, if I, you know, know, I can't, the way I live my life, I can't live if there's restitution to be made. I will make it. So if I've done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I mean, I think that's how that works. I don't know what else, I don't know what else to do. I mean, as far as the bigger issues, you know, how we do it. I, look, I really don't have the answers and I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. You know, there were incredible people talking that night. They had a lot to say, and I'm here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it's off, and I'm completely willing and want to."

This is just one of the most recent sexual misconduct allegations made against a powerful figure in Hollywood, which began with the Harvey Weinstein scandal last year and has snowballed into something much larger. In light of these recent allegations made against James Franco, the New York Times has canceled a TimesTalk, a moderated public discussion with a reporter for the publication, that was scheduled to take place with the man behind The Disaster Artists. You can check out the full interview clip from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for yourself below.