James Franco not being recognized for his work in The Disaster Artist came as one of the biggest Oscar snubs yesterday. But a new report claims that the actor is relieved he didn't get nominated. The actor was overlooked in the Best Actor category. And many in the industry believed it's because of the sexual misconduct accusations that broke after the actor won his Golden Globes award. There's also the fact that he's playing a character from one of the worst movies of all time, and essentially mimicking that persona, which some claim was a turn off for Oscar voters.

Many believed that James Franco was the top contender for Oscar glory this coming March at the 90th Academy Awards. And it was shocking, but not too surprising, that he wasn't mentioned as the nominations were read aloud Tuesday morning. The actor also directed The Disaster Artist, and went unnoticed in that category too.

Academy voting was still happening when the accusations against James Franco broke, claiming he had acted inappropriate with students in a film class he was teaching. Franco, through his attorney, has denied any and all accusations. And now, one source close to the actor claims that Franco is quite relieved that he didn't get nominated. Because it would have obviously been attached to a firestorm he doesn't need at this point in trying to clear his name of wrongdoing. The source said this to E!.

"James is disappointed in not getting an Oscar nomination, but also very understanding and somewhat relieved. He doesn't want it to look like the snub is correlated with the allegations against him. [He is] trying to get through this rocky patch and hopes everything will blow over appropriately. He is really leaning on his family right now and trying to stay under the radar as much as possible."

James Franco has been seen out in public, so he has not sequestered himself away nor is he in any kind of hiding. He was recently seen having lunch with Goldbergs and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Jeff Garlin. At this time, James Franco has not made any public admissions about his feelings toward not being nominated. Before details broke about several accusations against the actor, Franco tried to address women coming out against him on Twitter on various talk shows, but that ultimately didn't work in the actor's favor. He opened up to the allegations on the Stephen Colbert Show, but he never apologized. And some of the women making these claims say that's really all they want from him. Just after the Globes, Franco said this.

"I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I've done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed. I make it a point to do it. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long. So I don't want to shut them down in any way. It's, I think, a good thing, and I support it."

As James Franco pulled himself out of the public spotlight in terms of going on various talk shows, more accusers have come forward. Two women appeared on Good Morning America the morning the Oscar nominations were announced to discuss Franco's snub and behavior. Over the weekend, he was slammed by Scarlett Johansson during her speech at the second Women's March, declaring that she wanted her Time's Up pin back. The Disaster Artist did get nominated for Best Writing Adapted Screenplay. It's not known at this time if James Franco will show up at the ceremony. But he might want to sit this one out.