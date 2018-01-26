James Franco was set to be a part of Vanity Fair's upcoming annual Hollywood issue, but the star and director of The Disaster Artist has been digitally removed from the cover and has been scrubbed from the issue entirely. Franco did sit down for an interview with the publication for the upcoming issue and showed up to take part in a photo shoot. However, due to the sexual misconduct claims that have been made against Franco recently, Vanity Fair decided to remove him from the issue.

This is a highly unusual situation, but James Franco has had sexual misconduct allegations made against him by at least five different women. These claims all started after he won best actor at the Golden Globes for his portrayal of Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist. Starting with actress Ally Sheedy, who worked with Franco in an off-Broadway play, who sent out a string of since-deleted tweets alleging misconduct by the 39-year-old star. Here's what Vanity Fair had to say about their decision to remove Franco from the cover of the upcoming issue in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him."

Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya, Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Michael Shannon, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot and Robert De Niro all still appear on the Vanity Fair cover, alongside the publication's editor-in-chief Graydon Carter. Ever since the sexual misconduct allegations have been made against James Franco, he's been keeping a lower profile, having skipped the Critics' Choice Awards. However, after his Golden Globes win, he appeared on both The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Night with Seth Meyers and said that the claims made against him are false. Here's what he had to say while speaking with Meyers.

"There are people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say, just because I believe in it that much. So if I have to take a knock because I'm not going to try and actively refute things, then I will, because I believe in it that much."

James Franco was recently snubbed at the Oscars, with The Disaster Artist not getting any nominations. Franco was a heavy favorite for a Best Actor nomination prior to the sexual misconduct allegations. Reportedly, he was actually relieved when he found out that he hadn't been nominated.

Following his win at the Golden Globes, The Los Angeles Times ran a piece, in which, five different women accused James Franco of harassment. A source recently told People Magazine that "He's in a really bad place. His close friends are trying to be there for him," with a second source saying, "This whole process has been very hard on him. He's been shaken up." On a lighter note, Vanity Fair also received quite a bit of attention for what looked to be a Photoshop fail, giving Reese Witherspoon a third leg on the upcoming cover, and Oprah Winfrey a third hand. While they are able to explain the leg, they joked about Oprah's third hand in a tweet, which you can check out for yourself below.

