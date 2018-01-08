James Franco has been accused of sexual misconduct by various people on social media. The actor won an award at the Golden Globes for his performance in The Disaster Artist, but his win was quickly criticized on social media by several people accusing him of various misdeeds. In a series of since-deleted tweets from actress Ally Sheedy, who worked with Franco on in an off-Broadway production in 2014, she called out Franco and Christian Slater. Here's what she had to say.

"Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya. Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table [at the] Golden Globes #MeToo. James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/tv business."

At the present time, it's entirely unclear why Christian Slater was brought up, but James Franco was called out by several people, following Ally Sheedy's tweets. Violet Paley took to Twitter to say, "Cute #TimesUp pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?" This was in reference to an incident when James Franco tried to pick up a 17-year-old girl on Instagram in 2014. Actress Sarah Tither-Kaplan, who has worked with Franco in the past, had this to say on Twitter.

"Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that!"

Many who appeared at the Golden Globes wore black, showed up with activists and spoke up in order to bring awareness to sexual misconduct in Hollywood. James Franco was wearing a Times Up pin, in reference to an organization recently formed by hundreds of powerful women in Hollywood to fight back against sexual misconduct. This, given Franco's alleged history, was called into question. Another mysterious tweet from Twitter user @Enty alluded to some other sexual misconduct by Franco.

"James Franco will be at multiple parties tonight and asked dozens of questions by reporters. Not one will ask him about @allysheedy1 or her Tweets. No one will ask him about the underage girls. No one will ask him about his acting school partner or why they suddenly had to close."

The Disaster Artist is positioned as a major Oscar contender, so during the rest of awards season, Franco will likely have to address these claims publically. "After my profile of Franco was published, some people reached out to tell me about encounters with him. I knew a story was being worked on by some reporters, but these folks got impatient. It's hard to watch someone who hurt you be lavished w/ praise," said former L.A. Weekly writer April Wolfe on Twitter. Given these comments, it sounds like we could be hearing more about James Franco's alleged history of sexual misconduct in the future.

