Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and some right-wing conservatives have dug up some old social media posts where the writer/director made off-color jokes about rape and pedophilia. Gunn has since deleted the posts and apologized for the jokes that he deemed "offensive." Donald Trump has had some old social media posts and even old audio surface that has been seen as less than flattering for which Gunn and others would criticize, which led to some internet detectives digging up the old offensive tweets from the director.

James Gunn apologized for his old tweets late on Thursday evening by stating that when he was younger, it was all about getting a reaction out of people. This meant that he made several jokes about rape and pedophilia that are a far cry from what he posts on his social media accounts today. Gunn also went on to say that he has "developed as a person" over the years. He had this to say.

"Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I've developed as a person, so has my work and my humor. It's not to say I'm better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it's shocking and trying to get a reaction are over."

President Donald Trump has been involved in several controversies ever since he took office, which was over 500 days ago. James Gunn and others in Hollywood have used their voices to continually try and inform their followers about politics and it often turns into bashing the president for saying things that even the Guardians of the Galaxy director has said in the past. Here are some examples of Gunn's old tweets, but it should be noted that they are NSFW. "The best thing about being raped is when you're done being raped and it's like whew this feels great, not being raped!" was one of Gunn's tweets from 2009. Another one read, "Expendables is so manly I f*cked the sh*t out of the p*ssy boy next to me."

James Gunn has since deleted the old tweets, but they are now being used against him on social media by right-wing conservatives and even some fans of Guardians of the Galaxy, who were shocked to see some of the stuff that the director used to publicly share on Twitter. To further his apology, which was on Twitter, Gunn said that he never actually lived out any of the tweets and that they were purely jokes. He explains.

"For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn't living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it. Anyway, that's the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don't anymore. I don't blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all."

When one has been as vocal about his dislike of the GOP and President Donald Trump as James Gunn has, one can expect some blowback from conservatives after finding Gunn's old tweets. Far right-wing conservative news sites are gleefully running the headlines, which is exactly what Gunn would be doing right now if the story was about Trump. You can read the entire apology along with some very NSFW old tweets below, provided by James Gunn's Twitter account.

