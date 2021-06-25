Whether or not it's something that could happen remains to be seen but James Gunn is, at the very least, interested in making a Harley Quinn solo movie. The director behind Guardians of the Galaxy and, perhaps more importantly as it relates to this, the upcoming DC adaptation The Suicide Squad, recently addressed the topic. It seems his experience working with Margot Robbie was a good one.

James Gunn recently had some time on his hands and invited some of his Instagram followers to ask him questions in an impromptu Q&A. One fan asked, "Would [you] ever consider making a stand-alone Harley film?" To which, Gunn replied, "I definitely would yes." Simple as that. Margot Robbie is set to be a big part of The Suicide Squad, which arrives in July. Whatever plans Warner Bros. has for the character beyond that remain unclear. But we have reason to think this is something that Robbie and Gunn have at least talked about in the past.

Back in February, during a similar Q&A, James Gunn mentioned that he might be working on other DC projects. He is already shooting Peacemaker with John Cena for HBO Max. But another fan asked if he is going to work with Margot Robbie, specifically as Harley Quinn, again in the future. Gunn said at the time that they had discussed it. To what degree those discussions have advanced over the last several months? Who knows. But this certainly appears to be something that is, at least on some level, in the cards. But is a movie the right way to go? Or would this work better as a show?

Margot Robbie made her debut as the beloved DC character in 2016's Suicide Squad. While the movie was largely panned by critics, it made a great deal of money at the box office. And Harley was one of the breakout stars. That led to Birds of Prey, a DC spin-off led by Robbie. It was released in February of last year just ahead of the pandemic. Despite earning favorable reviews, the movie took in just $201 million at the box office against a reported $85 million budget. While that's not an outright flop, it wasn't the hit the studio was likely hoping it would be.

To that point, a Harley Quinn show on HBO Max might make more sense. But the Harley Quinn animated series, which has proven to be tremendously popular and well-liked, is already heading into its third season. Is there room for a live-action one as well? In any event, much of this is speculative. For the moment, this is just a proposed idea that James Gunn is theoretically interested in. Plus, he's going to be quite busy for the next couple of years with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So we will have to wait and see. The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6.