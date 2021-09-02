He might have recently returned to Marvel, but James Gunn may not be through with the DCEU after all. Last month, the filmmaker released The Suicide Squad, a quasi-sequel to David Ayer's 2016 movie. He has also wrapped filming on Peacemaker, an upcoming spinoff series in development at HBO Max that brings back John Cena as the titular character. The show will be released in January, but a trailer will come first at DC FanDome.

On Twitter, one fan asked if a sequel to Gunn's take on The Suicide Squad was possible after a viewing of the new movie. Gunn personally responded to say that he sees the 8-episode Peacemaker series as the first sequel, even if it's a show and not in the traditional movie format. Even so, the director added that he's "open" to developing The Suicide Squad 3, so we could see the surviving members of the gang back on the big screen once again.

In a way the #Peacemaker show is TSS2. But I’m open to TSS3. #givepeaceafnchancehttps://t.co/6S3K0lIdMR — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 1, 2021

The feeling appears to be mutual. DC Films president Walter Hamada previously said that they have more plans at the studio for Gunn, noting that he's always welcome back to do more projects. It only depends on when Gunn has the time in his schedule to start something new with DC, as they're ready to go the moment he gives them the call.

"Gunn is always welcome back, whatever he wants to do," Hamada told THR last month while considering more Suicide Squad movies. "He really has a vision and he's a great partner with us. Whenever he wants to come back, we're ready for him. He'll be back. We have more stuff planned."

Along with Cena as Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, and many more well known stars. The movie features a rather high body count, but at least one member of the team that was presumed dead James Gunn has officially confirmed to be alive. It would seem he was already thinking of the future of the story when developing the movie.

Meanwhile, Gunn is back in the fold at Marvel, gearing up for the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this year. Recently, the filmmaker has suggested that his run with Marvel Studios might end with the third Guardians movie. Before then, however, he is developing The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special which will first air on Disney+. The special features the same actors and characters from the movies and was developed in part as an homage to The Star Wars Holiday Special.

The Suicide Squad is currently in theaters and is still streaming on HBO Max. Fans of the movie can also look forward to seeing more of John Cena in the spinoff series when Peacemaker hits HBO Max in January 2022. As for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, that sequel is set to be released on May 5, 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ in December 2022. This news comes to us from James Gunn on Twitter.