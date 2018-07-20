Marvel Studios and Disney have fired James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after numerous old tweets were brought up on social media. Gunn is a harsh critic of President Donald Trump and often tweets about him, but some of his own tweets from 10 years ago were found by some right-wing conservatives who began to call the writer/director a hypocrite. Even fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise were hurt by the insensitive tweets.

Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn released a statement today announcing that James Gunn has been fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as a direct result of the vulgar tweets. Gunn apologized for his actions and claimed that he had grown as a person over the years, but it wasn't enough. The director still has his Twitter account open as of this writing, but the damage has already been done, Disney has made their statement. Horn had this to say.

"The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James' Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio's values, and we have severed our business relationship with him."

Before getting fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn attempted to explain and apologize for his actions. He revealed that when he was younger, he used to try and shock people to get a reaction from them on social media, which led to jokes about taboo subjects such as rape and pedophilia. The director claimed that he was never involved in what he was talking about, and instead reiterates that he was just seeking attention.

As previously noted, James Gunn is a harsh critic of President Donald Trump and would publicly talk about him all day long. Any time Trump would say something that Gunn didn't agree with, he would blast the president and then get some of his audience angry for being too political. It seems that some of the right-wing conservatives that Gunn would target were more than willing to reciprocate when they discovered Gunn's old tweets. Conservative news is having a field day with Disney's decision while James Gunn has yet to publicly respond to being fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

James Gunn just finished the screenplay for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and there is no word yet on who will replace him at this time. It is also unclear is this will affect the production of the highly anticipated sequel. Shooting is expected to begin early next year in Atlanta to prepare for the 2020 release date. This is still a developing story and more news is expected to be announced soon. In the meantime, let's just hope that this doesn't lead to Joss Whedon coming on board to takeover and turning this into the Marvel Studios version of the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. You can read more about James Gunn getting fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 over at The Hollywood Reporter.