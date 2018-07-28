Disney's decision to fire James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after the unearthing of some pretty lame tweets from over 6 years ago is still sending shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry. Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt has chosen to respond on social media with a pair of Bible verses over the past week. His response has been quite different than that of Yondu actor Michael Rooker, who deleted his social media accounts in protest. Drax the Destroyer actor Dave Bautista has been especially out spoken on the matter, where Pratt continues to observe from afar.

Like the first Bible verse that Chris Pratt posted last week, this new one does not mention James Gunn by name. The first response read, "Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger." And the new response to Disney's decision to fire Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 states, "If a house is divided against itself it cannot stand."

Chris Pratt, Michael Rooker, and Dave Bautista are not the only members of the Guardians of the Galaxy team that have come forward to comment on Disney's decision to fire James Gunn. Zoe Saldana noted that it had been a very "challenging" week, but said that she was "pausing" herself before going on to speak any further about the situation. Nebula actress Karen Gillan also said that she would speak about the issue further, but wanted to give "love to you all." By far, Bautista has been the most outspoken over the matter, declaring, "I'm not ok with what's happening to him."

Disney made the decision to fire James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after some tweets from over 6 years ago were dug up by some people that Gunn was having a political spat on social media with. The tasteless jokes are pretty embarrassing and are clearly an attempt to be shocking to get a reaction out of people. They did get a reaction, just 6 years later, and the intended reaction is definitely not what Gunn had intended. There are arguments for the firing of Gunn and then those who are against it, with people noting that Disney knew about the lame tweets back when they hired him in the first place.

James Gunn has responded to his firing from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and claims to be okay with Disney's decision. The director also vows to keep trying to bring people together, which seems to go hand-in-hand with the latest Bible verse that Chris Pratt recently posted. Disney's decision, whether you agree or do not, it is obvious that it has continued to divide the entertainment industry in an era where the world seems more divided than ever. Pratt's latest response seems very fitting at this time. You can read the response, along with the earlier one, below, thanks to Chris Pratt's Twitter account.

Mark 3:25 “If a house is divided against itself it cannot stand.” — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 27, 2018

“Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.”



JAMES 1:19

🙏♥️ — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 22, 2018

It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie. I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 22, 2018

Love to every single member of my GOTG family. — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) July 23, 2018

I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 21, 2018

What happened here is so much bigger then G3, @JamesGunn ,myself,@Disney etc. This was a #cybernazi attack that succeeded. Unless we start to unite together against this crap, whether people are offended are not! ...it’s going to get much worse. And it can happen to anyone https://t.co/AMZEd0tfqb — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 22, 2018