Selma Blair has joined the ever-growing list of people who are showing their support for James Gunn. The man behind the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise was promptly fired by Disney recently over a series of controversial tweets from roughly ten years ago that resurfaced last week. Since then, a wave of support calling for the studio to rehire Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has surfaced, with Blair now among those who are defending him.

Last year, Selma Blair revealed that she had suffered sexual harassment at the hands of director James Toback. The reveal came at the crest of the #MeToo movement and, at the time, she credited James Gunn and his fellow Marvel director Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) as men who reached out in support of her saying they "reached out and said how important it was to be on this side of history." In a tweet, Blair had some very nice things to say about the former Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director in light of James Gunn's firing from Disney.

"@JamesGunn I thank you for your talent, your decency and your evolution as a man. You propped me up when I was in a scary place, and guided me towards the decent and right thing to do. You have shown strength of character more than most anyone I know. You understood."

The actress also tweeted out a petition that has been making the rounds online calling for Disney to rehire James Gunn which, as of this writing, has more than 80,000 signatures. The Grey director Joe Carnahan and Ant-Man and the Wasp star David Dastmalchian also shared and signed the James Gunn petition. Selma Blair refers to Gunn as "one of the good ones" in her tweet.

"Sign the Petition! via @Change. Because if people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones."

Following Selma Blair's decision to detail her experience with James Toback, James Gunn praised her on Facebook saying, "For my money, Selma Blair is a hero. I know she in no way wanted to have to come forward with this story, but she still did it. Most of these women (and, yes, some men) have nothing to gain by telling their stories, about Toback, about Weinstein, about O'Reilly, about Cosby, and about the others yet to come. They do it for the sake of others, for the future, and for justice."

The old tweets, which James Gunn apologized for in 2012, were dug up by conservative bloggers who disagree with the filmmaker's political views, which he is very outspoken about on social media. In the wake of his firing, Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the MCU, came to Gunn's defense, as did his brother Sean Gunn, who plays Kraglin in the MCU. Disney was, from their perspective, trying to do what they felt was right but it's very clear that this is proving to be an unpopular decision. You can check out the posts from Selma Blair's Twitter account for yourself below.

