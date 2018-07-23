Thanos creator Jim Starlin says that Disney made "one hell of a bad call," when they fired James Gunn late last week. Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after some of his old tweets that contained horrible jokes in reference to pedophilia, rape, and racism became public again. While there are plenty who believe that Disney should have parted ways with the writer/director, many have come out to publicly support him. And now, Jim Starlin is firing shots at Disney.

Much like comedian Bobcat Goldthwait, Jim Starlin believes that Disney caved and swiftly fired James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for political reasons. The whole uproar began because of a political issue that Gunn was having on social media. Gunn is a harsh critic of the GOP and Donald Trump administration, which led to these tweets coming up, yet again. Starlin thinks that Disney "accepted a ridiculous apple and oranges argument." He had this to say.

"After giving it a couple days to think over this James Gunn/Disney controversy, I've come to the conclusion that the Mouse got played. Yes, Gunn's decade-old tweets were distasteful and stupid, but clearly meant to be foolishly provocative rather than taken as advocacy. The whole uproar over them was plainly ginned up by two Breitbart hatchet men, John Nolte and Mike Cernovich, in response to Rosanne Barr's firing for her repeated hate-filled and racist tweets. I have to agree with Dave Bautista on this one. Disney accepted a ridiculous apple and oranges argument and made one hell of a bad call."

Since James Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, many of his friends and colleagues from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have come out to lend their support. Drax the Destroyer actor Dave Bautista has spoken out twice about the matter and he is not happy. Michael Rooker quit Twitter over the firing while Chris Pratt posted a Bible verse. Zoe Saldana commented on them always being family, as did Pom Klementieff, who declared that, "We are Groot." Even people who disagree with James Gunn's politics have come to defend him as well.

A petition has been started to get James Gunn back at the helm for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and to date, it has over 50,000 signatures. While the fan-made petition is a nice gesture, it won't probably ever amount to anything. If fans were serious about wanting to back Gunn, they'd have to start a large-scale boycott of anything Disney-related, which would be pretty hard or actually impossible to do.

In the end, Disney made their decision and that's the way that this is going to end. This isn't going to stop the giant Disney machine one bit, no matter if you agree with it or not. James Gunn said some terrible, terrible things nearly a decade ago and Roseanne Barr said some terrible things a few months ago. They have both been fired, and it's sending a clear message out there to the future of the entertainment industry. You can read the rest of what Thanos' creator had to say about James Gunn and Disney at Jim Starlin's Facebook page.