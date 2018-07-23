Several more members of the Guardians of the Galaxy family have broken their silence on James Gunn being fired by Disney from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn was promptly let go by Disney after a series of offensive tweets, dealing with topics like rape and pedophilia, resurfaced online recently, even though they were posted as far back as ten years ago. Since then, there has been a lot of support for Gunn, including several involved directly with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dave Bautista was the first to speak up and was very clear in his support of James Gunn and disagreement with Disney's decision. Now, Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the MCU, has made her voice heard on the matter of James Gunn getting fired from Disney. She's being sure not to make any sort of rushed statement, but she's clearly not against Gunn on this one. Here's what she had to say in a recent tweet.

"It's been a challenging weekend I'm not gonna lie. I'm pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will."

Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, made a similar statement on Twitter saying, "Love to every single member of my GOTG family." In a second tweet, Gillan added a bit more saying, "Just to clarify, I'll speak more on this later but just wanted to make sure that was out there. Love to you all." These statements are not as outwardly against Disney's decision as Dave Bautista's statement or Sean Gunn's series of tweets in defense of his brother, but the support for the filmmaker is undeniable and sizable.

A petition has been making the rounds online for Disney to rehire James Gunn, which has been signed and shared by Selma Blair, Joe Carnahan and Ant-Man and the Wasp star David Dastmalchian that has amassed more than 80,000 signatures. Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord, also spoke out on the matter, citing a passage from the Book of James on Twitter.

"'Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.' JAMES 1:19"

While he doesn't mention James Gunn by name, it's clear what the statement is in reference to. Despite the support, it's unlikely that Disney will go back on their decision. Not to mention that James Gunn may not even be willing to take them up on their offer, were Disney to have a change of heart.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was scheduled to go into production in January. Disney has not yet named a replacement director and it's possible, if not likely, that production will be delayed while this is sorted out. Not to mention that it seems like several cast members may not be so quick to just jump on board with another director. It's a tricky situation. You can check out the statements from Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt's Twitter for yourself below.

