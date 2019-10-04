Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is "saddened" by Martin Scorsese's latest comments on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview, The Irishman director was asked about the MCU and stated that he did not consider it to be "cinema." Scorsese went on to compare the movies to amusement parks void of any real depth or emotion. Obviously, some fans were not happy to hear the iconic director sharing his opinion of their beloved MCU.

James Gunn has helped to bring some of the more emotional moments to the MCU with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, so he really didn't appreciate Martin Scorsese's comments. With that being said, it's perfectly fine to have an opinion that goes against the grain of the masses. Scorsese has earned the right to say what he feels. Gunn had this to say about Scorsese's MCU comments on Twitter.

"Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I'm saddened that he's now judging my films in the same way."

James Gunn is still a major fan of Martin Scorsese. He followed up his post with another stating, "That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can't wait to see The Irishman." Some of the initial comments to Gunn's first post were, in true internet fashion, negative. People were calling the director out for being a "baby" and agreeing with Scorsese. Obviously, there were Marvel fans cheering Gunn on too, but it's always interesting to see the negative comments catch fire before anything else.

One person decided to call James Gunn out over his Last Temptation of Christ comment about religious protests in comparison to a call about MCU movies being like theme park rides. "No. I'm comparing people judging films they haven't seen to people judging films they haven't seen," said Gunn. The director is used to taking heat online from fans and people who disagree with his political views. With that being said, Gunn has done a good job not responding to most of the hate.

Last year, some of James Gunn's old tweets with tasteless jokes about pedophilia and rape were unearthed by some of the director's online enemies. The tweets ended up costing Gunn his gig directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, Gunn has since been rehired by Disney and will be taking on the long-awaited sequel after he finishes up on The Suicide Squad for DC and Warner Bros. Martin Scorsese might not like the current state of superhero movies, but one could argue that they have been getting better and are starting to get some real recognition. You can check out James Gunn's Twitter post in response to Martin Scorsese's MCU comments below.

