Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn continues to hold out hope for one day helming a Marvel/DC crossover epic, even revealing that casual conversations have taken place behind the scenes. Responding to a fan on social media who asked whether "there's even a remote chance we ever see a big blockbuster crossover", Gunn provided a realistic response that will temper expectations, but could not help leaving the door slightly ajar.

I’ve casually talked to the powers-that-be at both Marvel & DC about it. I would love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s an impossibility either. THAT SAID, just constantly seeing crossovers & mashups is less enchanting to me than a strong story. https://t.co/mJ8GQzSI4j — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 17, 2021

Being the principled and passionate filmmaker that he is, Gunn was quick to make it clear that he would never put his name to a Marvel/DC crossover for the sake of it, and that the story would first and foremost have to be a strong one. In further responses, Gunn went into a little more detail on this element of comic book movies.

"I find it disconcerting at times that many folks seem more interested in crossovers, cameos, references & post-credit scenes than they do the actual story & characters of a specific film," he wrote. "When making a film I spend 99.9% of my time thinking about story & character & .1% the rest." No doubt that this outlook is how he has managed to craft some of the most critically acclaimed and most enjoyable examples of the genre.

So, is a big screen crossover featuring the likes of the Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, Spider-Man, Batman, Captain Marvel, and Superman likely to ever happen? Well, due to the headache that would be use of the rights, profit sharing, and giving enough time to so many characters on screen etcetera, probably not. However, with Gunn himself now walking with one foot in each comic book camp thanks to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and DC's The Suicide Squad, could we one day see a smaller scale crossover between the likes of these respective super-powered teams? That's much more likely. And should the comic book movie genre eventually become tired and begin to falter financially, it is possible that someday Marvel and DC properties will meet on the silver screen.

In fact, this is not the first time that Gunn has discussed a potential crossover, with the director even revealing what he would do should he be given the opportunity. Again, while responding to fan queries on social media, Gunn was asked "What would be your dream Marvel and DC crossover-team up project?" to which he replied, "King Shark, Rocket, Weasel, & Groot." Forget the likes of Batman and Wonder Woman clashing with Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange, Gunn's idea is surely the one that audiences would really want to see.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on August 6, both theatrically and on the streaming platform HBO Max. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 meanwhile will be released on May 5, 2023, as part of the MCU's Phase Four. This comes to us from James Gunn's Twitter account.