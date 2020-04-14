James Gunn has revealed his personal rankings for the Iron Man and Thor trilogies. The Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director has been taking to Twitter to kill some time during quarantine and that has led to him sharing some opinions on sequels, amongst other things. In this case, we get to hear his feelings on some of the most beloved movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This all started when Sonic the Hedgehog star Ben Schwartz shared his rankings of the Back to the Future trilogy, which he feels goes 1, 3, 2. James Gunn then decided to jump in and reveal that he feels the Iron Man movies shake out the same way. As for Thor, he thinks it's a little different. Here's what Gunn had to say.

"That said, Iron Man and American Pie do this (1,3,2). The Bourne movies and Thor go 3,1,2.

Starting with Robert Downey Jr.'s solo trilogy, James Gunn feels director Jon Favreau's 2008 Iron Man, which kicked off the MCU, is the best of the bunch. Gunn probably won't find a lot of arguments there. Next up, he feels, is Shane Black's Iron Man 3, which is something of a divisive movie. Lastly, we have Iron Man 2, which is viewed fairly often as a middling entry in the overall MCU. Not for nothing, but he feels the American Pie movies go American Pie, American Wedding then American Pie 2.

As for Thor, it's a bit different. James Gunn feels Taika Waititi's 2017 hit Thor: Ragnarok is the best of the bunch. Again, probably not going to meet a lot of resistance amongst the fanbase on that one. Then comes Kenneth Branagh's original Thor, which was one of the entries in Phase 1 of the MCU that introduced us to Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, followed, unsurprisingly, by Thor: The Dark World, which is widely regarded as one of the worst, if not the worst MCU movie to date.

Again, just for posterity's sake, Gunn believes it goes The Bourne Ultimatum, The Bourne Identity and then The Bourne Supremecy when it comes to Matt Damon's Jason Bourne franchise. Coincidentally, Damon appeared briefly in Thor: Ragnarok in a memorable cameo early on in the movie as Loki in a play depicting the events of The Dark World on Asgard.

James Gunn, meanwhile, is busy in post-production on his DC Comics adaptation The Suicide Squad, which has finished filming and is on track to arrive in theaters next summer. After that, he'll be heading back to the MCU to direct the long-gestating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which doesn't yet have a release date set but is expected to be part of Marvel Studios' Phase 5 plans. Feel free to check out the post from James Gunn's Twitter for yourself.