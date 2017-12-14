Filmmaker James Gunn has signed on to produce an untitled horror feature with The H Collective. Written by James' brother Brian and cousin Mark Gunn, James will produce the project in between writing the highly anticipated feature Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and starting production. Gunn's longtime collaborator David Yarovesky will direct. The H Collective will fully finance the project and will produce alongside Gunn and his shingle, Troll Court Entertainment. Brian and Mark Gunn, Dan Clifton and The H Collective's Nic Crawley will executive produce.

The project is expected to go into production in the Spring of 2018 and brings Gunn back to his horror roots. The filmmaker, whose credits included mostly fan favorite horrors prior to writing and directing Guardians of the Galaxy, is responsible for turning the Marvel property into one of the most memorable franchises in the Marvel universe. The franchise has garnered over $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office and solidified Gunn as one of the most in demand filmmakers in town. Gunn's horror films like the critically-acclaimed hit film The Belko Experiement, which was released in March 2017.

The Gunn family is no stranger to working together. James and Brian collaborated on the popular web parody series, PG Porn, which has garnered over 100 million hits, their brother Sean Gunn stars as Kraglin in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and has been in almost all of James' films and Brian and Mark work as a writing pair, having written Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. The trio is also writing and developing the new Starsky & Hutch series for Amazon.

Yarovesky directed the 2016 theatrical release The Hive. His many music videos, including Guardians Inferno for Marvel Studios, have been viewed over 50 million times. No story details have been released for this untitled horror-thriller, and it isn't known if the casting process has begun, but with production beginning in just a few months, we should be hearing much more about this project soon.

Launched in June, and with offices in Los Angeles, The H Collective is a global film finance, production, marketing and distribution company that is producing a diversified slate of four high-quality films per year. The company established production deals with prominent producers such as Mark Johnson, Joe Roth, and Sid Ganis on a roster of films that encompass Family/Comedy, Action/Adventure, Horror/Genre and Prestige fare. The deal marks the latest step in The H Collective's expansion, which recently began principal photography on their first feature, The Parts You Lose, directed by Christopher Cantwell and starring Aaron Paul. After having recently made key executive hires, the company is also working on a fourth installment of the xXx franchise. James Gunn and Yarovesky are repped by UTA. Brian and Mark Gunn are repped by ICM. Hopefully we'll have more on this project from The H Collective soon.