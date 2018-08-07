Recently, the Marvel community on the Internet has picked up a new joke, taking a new comedic spin on the firing of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn. The joke suggests that Marvel has found the perfect replacement for James Gunn named Jimmy Gunnbergo, who is simply just JJames Gunn with a mustache.

Following the firing of James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, many people on the Internet have spoken out against his termination, including both fans and celebrities alike. Despite the best efforts of the Internet, it looks as though Disney and Marvel will be moving on without Gunn. Though a number of people are still fighting to keep Gunn on board, including Dave Bautista who is threatening to leave the project entirely, many others have come to terms with the fact that a different director will be brought onboard for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and are currently brainstorming who they'd like to see take the helm. That's where Jimmy Gunnbergo came into the picture.

Jimmy Gunnbergo first appeared in a fake headline saying, "Marvel [Hires] First-Time Filmmaker Jimmy Gunnbergo to Direct Guardians 3." Understandably, the joke took off immediately, with Gunnbergo becoming a huge hit on a number of Marvel social media pages. Additionally, he has even become the first choice replacement for a number of Marvel fans, for obvious reasons.

This isn't the first time that a joke like this has surfaced online. Back in 2016, during the U.S. Presidential election that left a number of American citizens disappointed with their candidates, a similar meme was created featuring Barack Obama with an almost identical moustache renamed "Larack Tobama." Though the new "Jimmy Gunnbergo" twist may not be original, it's still incredibly clever and, all in all, he may be a better option to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 than most other directors we have on the market right now.

A number of fans are now worried about how the third Guardians of the Galaxy will turn out without James Gunn, who wrote and directed both of the previous movies, and even helped to write Avengers: Infinity War. Gunn has managed to find a perfect balance between comedy and heart in his previous two movies, and many Marvel fans are unsure that a different director will be able to bring this same essence to the table. The best legitimate replacement that the Internet has been able to come up with is Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, but even he doesn't seem ideal compared to Gunn.

While this meme is funny, it still helps to sell the message that fans only want to see James Gunn direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This is one Reddit post that has truly been appreciated by the rest of the Internet. It's going to be very hard to see James Gunn leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe, considering that he was set to helm the cosmic side of the franchise, with more space-themed Marvel movies being in the works outside of Guardians of the Galaxy. Hopefully whoever they find to replace Gunn is able to be as great of a choice as the likes of Jimmy Gunnbergo.