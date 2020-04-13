With everyone being stuck at home for the time being thanks to the ongoing global circumstances, people are watching and talking about movies more than ever before. This includes Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who has taken to social media to list 27 sequels he thinks are better than the originals.

Sequels (2nd movie only) better than the originals

Toy Story 2

Godfather II

Spider-Man 2

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans

Evil Dead 2

Shrek 2

The Dark Knight

Bride of Frankenstein

Hellboy II

Road Warrior

For a Few Dollars More

Paddington 2

X2

Empire Strikes Back

Wrath of Kahn

Superman II

Batman Returns

Gremlins 2

Blade II

Legend of the Drunken Master

Desperado

Blade Runner 2049

Magnum Force

Final Destination 2

Captain America Winter Soldier

Swordsman II

Add others below.

PS It's an unarguable fact Alien & Aliens are equal.

The moviemaker has been participating with fans quite frequently on social media during self-isolation, providing entertainment and interaction that fans are craving more than ever at the moment. The list is made up of some truly great movies, and some controversial choices as well that are sure to lead to some heated debate, such as Blade Runner 2049 being better than the 1982 original. Even the claim that Shrek 2 is better than the first Shrek is sure to lead to some backlash. Shrek fans tend to be very passionate.

Of course, there are some sequel choices that are pretty much universally agreed to be better than the first movie, such as The Dark Knight and The Empire Strikes Back. There some glaring omissions from James Gunn's list as well though, with the likes of John Wick: Chapter 2 or even the likes of Gunn's own Guardians of the Galaxy 2 sadly missing.

The full list though undoubtedly disproves the old adage that the first movie is always the best, with this clearly being far from the truth. With countless new movies postponed and movie theaters across the globe currently closed, Gunn's list is a fun way to revisit some old favorites while stuck inside.

At present, Jame Gunn is working on the upcoming comic book movie The Suicide Squad and has been editing the movie whilst in self-isolation. Set for distribution by Warner Bros. Pictures, it is intended to be a standalone sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad and the eleventh film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The movie will be written and directed by James Gunn and stars an ensemble cast featuring Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, and Steve Agee. The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released in the United States on August 6, 2021.

Following The Suicide Squad, Gunn will begin working on his Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Though details about the movie remain scarce, Gunn did recently reveal that it will focus largely on Rocket Raccoon, with the character's origin playing a big part in the movie's plot. This comes to us courtesy of James Gunn's official Twitter account.

