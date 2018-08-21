James Gunn may not be returning to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but it doesn't look like his career otherwise is going to skip a beat. It's been revealed that the filmmaker has a new Horror Movie scheduled to be released by Sony Pictures' Screen Gems division. Luckily, we're not going to have to wait too long to see it, as the movie is slated for release this November.

Details on the project are pretty scarce right now. The news comes via a recently revealed release schedule from Sony, which includes an untitled James Gunn horror movie set to hit theaters on November 30. The studio has confirmed that the release date is accurate. Beyond that, no more details were divulged. We should expect that some concrete details will be released sooner rather than later, given that this movie will be released in about three months.

Is it possible that James Gunn shot an entire horror movie in secret as a director without anyone knowing a thing about it? Sure. However, it's much more likely that this is a project we've already heard about. Earlier this year, we got wind of a horror project that Gunn was producing, which reunited him with Slither star Elizabeth Banks. David Yarovesky (The Hive) had been tapped to direct. This movie would seem to fit the bill and, assuming they made quick work of it, Yarovesky and Gunn's secret movie is probably the movie on Sony's release calendar.

This comes just weeks after James Gunn was fired by Disney for a series of offensive, old tweets that made light of topics such as rape and pedophilia. Despite petitioning from the Guardians cast and a lot of fan support, the studio decided not to rehire him. They will, however, be using his script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Despite this firing, other studios seem more than happy, if not quite eager, to work with Gunn now that he's severed ties with the Mouse House. At least for now. There was a rumor kicking around that Disney and Marvel remained civil in the hopes that Gunn could perhaps work on a future Marvel project.

Horror and James Gunn go way back. He directed the cult classic Slither and just last year produced and wrote The Belko Experiment for Blumhouse. He also wrote Zack Snyder's remake of Dawn of the Dead. So even though quite a few people associate him most with big sci-fi superhero flicks, horror is very much a big part of his career.

Other studios such as Warner Bros. are said to be lining up to meet with the filmmaker for other projects. As for Sony, they had originally had James Gunn as part of their San Diego Comic-Con panel, but that took place just after the news of his firing from Disney broke. So, Gunn skipped out on the panel and that left the fate of this mystery project in doubt. It appears as though that was just cautionary and things are going to move forward as planned. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on this mystery horror movie are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of Sony Pictures.