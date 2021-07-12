James Gunn, best known for his blockbuster hits Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ﻿involving intergalactic criminals stopping the plans of a warrior to purge the universe, has heads turning with his recent interview declaring boredom when it comes to the superhero genre. He plans to change all that with the next installment in The Suicide Squad franchise, where supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

"They're mostly boring to me right now!" James Gunn, 54, said about superhero movies, via Gamesradar. "I loved them at the beginning and there are still people trying to do different things [with them], so it's not a 100% rule, but a lot of them are boring. So I think it's about bringing in other elements from different genres."

"I loved the idea of making a supervillain war caper film," continues Gunn. "Films like The Dirty Dozen and Where Eagles Dare, those are of different elements from the backdrop of war and the caper heist element, to the sneaking around, the high stakes, the adventure. It gave me a great excuse to be able to create a film a genre I've loved since I was a little kid, and do it in a big way and not have to hold back," the filmmaker added.

When @JamesGunn says, “It’s going to be different from any superhero movie ever made,” he means it! See more in this official first sneak peek behind the scenes of #TheSuicideSquad! #DCFanDomepic.twitter.com/1uV9Ve4oeX — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) August 22, 2020

In a behind-the-scenes look at the film, posted in 2020, Gunn shared that The Suicide Squad will "be different from any superhero movie ever made." The original film was directed by David Ayer, who recently directed the crime thriller The Tax Collector starring Shia LaBeouf.

"I was excited to do this Suicide Squad in the way it could be done from my point of view," he added. Producer Peter Safran (known for Shazam! and Aquaman) gave his take on the upcoming movie as well. "This one is completely unique," he said. "This is a gritty 1970s war movie combined with the grittiness of James Gunn's characters and comedy."

Safran previously said the film, which is also written by Gunn, "is a total reboot" and not a sequel. "It's everything you would hope from a James Gunn script, and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot," he said.

The Suicide Squad starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi lands on HBO Max and in theaters August 6.

And don't miss the new spin-off series Peacemaker, an origin story series ﻿starring John Cena, also written and directed by James Gunn for HBO Max. John Cena stars as the title character, reprising his role from The Suicide Squad. It promises laughs, drama and action. It is also the first television series set in the DC Extended Universe. Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji also star. We can expect to see Peacemaker in January 2022. This news originated at People.com.