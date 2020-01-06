James Gunn is one filmmaker who is courted by both DC and Marvel. Ever since the success of Guardians of the Galaxy and his temporary firing from Marvel following a Twitter scandal, Gunn was invited by DC to pitch a movie he would want to make using one of their properties. The filmmaker recently clarified the details of that arrangement to a fan on Instagram with the following statement:

"As has been reported many times, DC offered me whatever film I wanted to do, including some sort of Superman movie (not specifically Man of Steel 2 as I've seen reported). I chose The Suicide Squad because it's one of my favorite properties in the world. It's the story I wanted to tell more than any other."

Clearly, DC trusted Gunn to come up with a new and exciting vision for any of their comic characters instead of insisting that he focus on any particular one. It was then Gunn's choice to create a new take on The Suicide Squad after David Ayer's less than warmly received film on the same team of supervillains.

Fans were particularly excited at the prospect of having Gunn taken over production duties for a new Superman movie since Gunn was believed to be able to infuse his films with the correct amount of warmth and humor while telling a story on a huge, galactic scale that would work very well for the Man of Steel, a character who has in recent times come under criticism for being portrayed as too serious and pessimistic.

Also noteworthy was Brightburn, a movie which Gunn produced which was a twisted take on classic Superman mythology, where a baby sent to Earth from a different planet discovers new powers including superstrength and flight and uses them to go on a killing spree. But according to Gunn, the decision-makers at DC were not especially interested in that movie.

Interestingly, from his comment, it seems the Superman movie that Gunn discussed making for DC would not have been a sequel to Man of Steel. This further supports the rumor that has been making the rounds of comic fandom for some months now: that DC is effectively done with Henry Cavill and Zack Snyder's version of the character that essentially kickstarted the modern DC cinematic universe.

As for Gunn himself, he appears more than satisfied with his decision to work on the Suicide Squad film instead of a better known or more popular DC property. The filmmaker has been hard at work taking bits and pieces from David Ayer's original film and using them as building blocks to create his own version of the villainous team.

So while several characters from the previous film will be returning for the sequel, like Harley Quinn and Amanda Waller, a number of new characters from the comics will be introduced. Given Gunn's previous success at turning Marvel's d-list characters, The Guardians of the Galaxy, into A-list MCU stars, fans are hoping to see him pull off a similar win for the Squad as well. This news comes from ComicBook.com.