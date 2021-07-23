Could a Western movie be in the cards for James Gunn? Early next month, Gunn's newest movie The Suicide Squad will be simultaneously released in theaters and on HBO Max. Later this year, Gunn will make the switch back to Marvel Studios from DC films to begin production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 along with a holiday special for Disney+. Admittedly getting a little bored of the superhero movie genre, Gunn teased the possibility of doing a Western.

In a recent interview with The Irish Times, James Gunn spoke about The Suicide Squad and the current state of superhero movies. Gunn fears that despite how popular these kinds of movies are now, it's just a matter of time before people grow tired of them and the genre tapers off. As explained in the interview, the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director points to what happened with cowboy movies and war movies as what could be next for comic book movies.

"We know about the way cowboy films went, and the way war films went. I don't know, I think you don't have to be a genius to put two and two together and see that there's a cycle to those sorts of films, you know and that the only hope for the future of the comic book and superhero films is to change them up. They're really dumb. And they're mostly boring for me right now."

While Western movies are not as popular with general audiences as they used to be, Gunn is personally a fan of the genre. In fact, he's even hoping to make a Western himself at some point in his career, even if cowboy movies aren't what's "in" in 2021. Taking to Twitter to expand upon his comments about cowboy movies, Gunn admitted that he still hopes to direct a Western, and he'd be just as willing to bring back the cast of The Suicide Squad for the project.

"Despite all this I still really want to do a Western. And I'd happily use the entire cast of The Suicide Squad again.

Written and directed by Gunn, The Suicide Squad brings back many characters from David Ayer's 2016 movie, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Newcomers to the cast include Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher II, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Michael Rooker as Savant, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, and Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., among many more.

The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Aug. 6, 2021. There's no word yet on if and when Gunn will develop a Western movie, but if it only contained just a small handful of the cast members listed above, it would certainly be worth checking out. As Gunn says he's probably done with Marvel after Guardians of the GalaxyVol. 3, maybe a Western with Robbie, Elba, and Cena could be next. You can read the full interview with Gunn at The Irish Times.