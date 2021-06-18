James Hong will finally be getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. With a career dating back to the 1950s with over 600 movie and TV credits to his name, Hong can be recognized from any number of places by his fans, from Airplane! And Big Trouble in Little China to Wayne's World 2 and the Kung Fu Panda movies. James Hong is certainly more than deserving, and this week, the 92-year-old actor was listed among a group of fellow Hollywood legends as one of the newest recipients to be given his own star.

This is fantastic news, as it follows a campaign of Hong supporters for the actor to be honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Last year, Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for Hong's Walk of Fame Star installation. The campaign successfully surpassed its goal of $55,000, which must have certainly helped the Walk of Fame selection panel make their decision.

"This man epitomizes the term 'working actor,' and that's not even taking into account all he's done to help further representation for actors of color," the GoFundMe page description read. "Let's show this man the respect and love his career has merited by getting him a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame! We all know what an important part of Hollywood lore the Walk of Fame has been over the years. Tourists from around the world flock to these star-studded blocks stretching across Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street. If you're reading this you probably agree that James deserves to be among them."

Hong is in some very good company. The Walk of Fame Class of 2022 also includes fellow Hollywood stars Carrie Fisher, Michael B. Jordan, Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, Helen Hunt, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, and Tessa Thompson. TV honorees include Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen, and Kenan Thompson.

Representing the music side of the new honorees include DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, George Clinton, Jr., Ashanti Douglas, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes del Norte, and Martha Reeves. Richard Blade will get his own star as the only honoree in the radio category, while Michael Strahan will be the first name added for the new category of sports entertainment. Among the live performance honorees are Patti LuPone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., and Angelica Vale.

"The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people," said Ellen K, chair of the Walk of Fame selection panel, per Variety. "We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

Huge congrats go out to Hong and everyone else getting the honors on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the Class of 2022. For more from Hong, he recently provided the voice of O-Sensei in the animated DC movie Batman: Soul of the Dragon and will appear in the upcoming sci-fi movie Everything Everywhere All at Once with Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis. The new list of honorees comes to us from Variety.