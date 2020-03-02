James Lipton, a veteran television writer and host of the TV series Inside the Actors Studio, has passed away. The news was confirmed by Lipton's wife, Kedakai Turner, who tells TMZ the beloved television personality died peacefully at his home on Monday morning at the age of 93. "There are so many James Lipton stories but I'm sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with," Turner says of her late husband.

Lipton was born in 1926 and grew up in Detroit, Michigan. He began working as a performer in the early '50s, starring in the Broadway rendition of The Autumn Garden and appearing in the 1953 movie The Big Break. While working as an actor, Lipton also found steady work writing for soap operas, and would later publish multiple books as an author in subsequent years. This includes his 1983 novel, Mirrors, which he later developed for television as a made-for-tv movie. As a producer, he would produce many other television specials as well, including twelve televised Bob Hope Birthday Specials.

Of course, Lipton is perhaps most recognizable for hosting Inside the Actors Studio for nearly 25 years before stepping down in 2018. Originally developed as a televised seminar for the students of the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University, the program featured Lipton conducting interviews with speaking with actors and filmmakers about their craft. Achieving great success, the series would go on to include interviews with some of Hollywood's biggest names as the years went by. Some of the many A-listers to appear on the program to speak with Lipton include Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams, Betty White, Robert Downey Jr., Ben Affleck, Scarlett Johansson, Meryl Streep, Jim Carrey, and many, many more.

In addition to his work with Inside the Actors Studio, Lipton had performed in a variety of roles as an actor himself. He is well known for his role as Warden Stefan Gentles on the comedy series Arrested Development, and also appeared in shows like The Goldbergs, The Simpsons, Joey, and According to Jim. Often times, Lipton would show his sense of humor by guest starring as fictionalized versions of himself. He would also lend his voice to the animated movies Bolt and Igor. Lipton also found success as a television writer, working on many television shows and specials over the years, including Capitol, Return to Peyton Place, The Best of Everything, and Another World.

Condolences go out to Turner and the rest of Lipton's family and friends at this time. A television staple for decades, Lipton has millions of fans across the world who are also feeling the sting of this loss. One thing that's for sure is that his lasting legacy will ensure that he is remembered forever. His work with Inside the Actors Studio will also continue to inspire generations of actors for many years to come. He will be badly missed, and may he rest in peace. This news comes to us from TMZ.