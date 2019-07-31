James Wan is going back to the world of horror before starting work on Aquaman 2. The upcoming untitled secret horror project is for New Line Cinema and it's from a screenplay Wan co-wrote with Ingrid Bisu. The story details are being kept under wraps for the time being, which is understandable. Wan will produce the movie through his Atomic Monster banner along with Michael Clear. This is pretty exciting news for horror fans who have been waiting to see what Wan's next project was going to be.

The "untitled secret horror" movie from James Wan will reportedly shoot in Los Angeles this fall and after work wraps up on the post-production process, it is believed the director will launch right into the pre-production of Aquaman 2. Wan took a bit of a break after his exhaustive work on the first Aquaman movie, which is now the highest grossing DC movie of all time. At the time, the director stated he was waiting for the right script to come along before jumping headfirst into a sequel.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa recently revealed that a story is in place for the sequel and he is behind it 100%. The actor has been working with writers to get the story just right and previously admitted Warner Bros. was into the ideas he was pitching for Aquaman 2. As for how much of Momoa's ideas will end up in the final cut remains to be seen, but he is pretty positive DC fans are going to love it and promises his beard will be back too. Along with Aquaman 2, we also know that James Wan will serve as a producer on Aquaman spin-off The Trench, which is a monster movie about the terrifying creatures that live deep in the ocean as seen in the first DC outing for the King of Atlantis. That movie doesn't yet have a director, but we're pretty sure that's not the secret horror movie being alluded to here.

James Wan co-created the Saw and Insidious franchises, along with New Line Cinema's The Conjuring Universe, which has grossed over $1.8 billion globally. The director is known for his horror movies and has helped bring them to a new modern era. While there is barely any information about his secret project right now, it is clear there will be a lot of pressure on the director to deliver the goods when the movie hits the big screen. Regardless, Wan is more than likely very confident in the story he has created with Ingrid Bisu and is ready to get to work on it very soon.

There is no release date set for James Wan's upcoming "untitled secret horror" movie, but it seems likely that it will pop into theaters next fall since production is reportedly getting ready to start this fall. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what kind of scares Wan is going to go for this time around before heading back to work on Aquaman 2 with Jason Momoa. Both Wan and Momoa were eager to get the Arthur Curry story right on the big screen and to give the character more respect than he has been given in the past. From the looks of things, they accomplished what they set out to do. Variety was the first to report on the secret James Wan horror movie.