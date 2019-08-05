It was just last week that we learned that The Conjuring and Insidious director James Wan has a sceret horror movie on the way. And he will be directing the mysterious movie before he takes the helm of the planned sequel to his mega-blockbuster Aquaman. But other than that, not much is known about what Wan's next horror movie is really about or what it will be.

That said, today we've learned that James Wan teased a bit about the project over on Facebook in a post that seems to have been removed since. In the post, he wrote this.

"There's been a bit of speculation as to what my next project is... all I'll say is, I'm super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller. An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets. That's all I'll say for now."

Okay, so in an effort to break this all down, Wan says that the film will be returning him to his "indie roots" and it will be an original hard-R thriller-horror. We already know that New Line is producing the movie, so I guess this means the project won't be anything like a new The Conjuring Universe movie. Or anything else that the powers that be behind the scenes of New Line have in their stable such as a new A Nightmare on Elm Street flick, which is really too bad. I mean the thought of James Wan taking on Wes Craven's classic dream demon with "old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets" would make this fanboy every conceivable kind of happy. Oh, well.

While this new Facebook post is really all we have to go on as far as James Wan's upcoming New line horror movie, we do know a bit more. What we know is that this film is going to be based on a story that Wan is writing along with his fiance, The Nun actress Ingrid Bisu. And we know that the film just snagged a big chunk of the Independent California Film Rebate and will thus begin filming in Los Angeles this fall.

Moving on, we also know that on top of penning the script for the film and directing, Wan will also be producing this horror movie alongside Michael Clear and their Atomic Monster banner. The film will be financed independently by Midas Innovation and Starlight Media, who will retain distribution rights in China.

As you might imagine from this story, from there plot details are being kept under tight wraps. But that said, the film is expected to be "a slice of horror Wan hasn't yet explored." Interesting... But whatever this mysterious motion picture ends up being, Wan will be helming it before heading back to the open ocean for his work on Aquaman 2. Sorry, all you Arthur Curry fans out there. In the meantime, this story comes to us from Wan over on Facebook via Bloody Disgusting.