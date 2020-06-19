After spending six years in development, Django Unchained star Jamie Foxx is all set to bring the world champion boxer Mike Tyson's story to the big screen. The Oscar-winning actor took to social media to demonstrate his fighting fit physique, as well as confirm that the movie is finally moving forward.

"It's a definitive yes. Doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done, but we officially got the real ball rolling."

Since the 2014 announcement that Jamie Foxx would star in a biopic centered on the legendary boxer, the project has gotten tangled up in the development web, but now Foxx has assured that the movie is happening, adding that he "can't wait" to share the Mike Tyson story with audiences.

Foxx, now 52, will be playing both a younger and older version of the boxing legend, and went on to discuss how he has managed to get his body into the kind of shape that will allow him to best embody Iron Mike. The actor revealed that he's currently working out "every other day," with a routine that includes 60 pull-ups, 60 dips, and 100 push-ups. "I ain't got no calf muscles, so we might have to get some prosthetics for that," he joked.

The actor then showed a couple of selfies that demonstrate how committed he is to the physical side, with Foxx looking quite similar to Tyson's bulky, brawler build. He added though that, aside from time in the gym, the transformation will involve the implementation of technology, with the actor feeling very confident with the results.

"I guarantee you, people will run up on me in the street and ask for an autograph and think that I'm Mike."

Aside from his physical transformation, Foxx divulged some details about the upcoming biopic, detailing its purpose and what the actor hopes the movie will achieve.

"We want to show everybody evolves. Everybody comes from a good or bad place and I think when we lay the layers on Mike Tyson in this story, I think everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man's journey and the way we'll place it."

The Just Mercy star has known Mike Tyson for a long time, with the actor first meeting him when he was just 22 years old.

"I met Mike Tyson in the weirdest way, I was on stage doing stand-up years ago. I get to my Mike Tyson joke and nobody claps, nobody laughs. You know why? Because Mike Tyson was watching."

Despite poking fun at Tyson, the two hit it off, with Foxx stating that throughout his life he has been able to witness first hand 'Mike Tyson' through the ages.

"So I started hanging out with Mike Tyson so I got to see Mike in two different ways, two different lives. I saw him at the height of his career and then when things got bad, things got bumpy, I also saw him as well, so what I'm excited about the movie is to show those moments of the different Mike."

The as-yet-untitled project does not yet have a release date, but with Foxx's obvious commitment along with his chameleon-like acting ability, it could very well prove to be a knockout. This comes to us from Mark Birnbaum.

