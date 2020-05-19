Jamie Lee Curtis is set to return in Blumhouse's October thriller Halloween Kills, where she will return as her iconic horror character Laurie Strode. The business side of things has been great for both parties. So much so, it was announced today that the actress has signed a lucrative new deal with Blumhouse that will see her producing new movies and TV shows, including her directorial debut Mother Nature. This news came from an official press release direct from Blumhouse.

Actress, director, producer, author and activist Jamie Lee Curtis has signed a three-year, first look deal via her company, Comet Pictures, with Blumhouse for both film and television. Russell Goldman has also been appointed as Head of Development for film and television at Comet Pictures. Blumhouse and Comet Pictures's first collaboration is the horror film, Mother Nature, which is centered around climate change. Curtis will direct the film that Goldman and she are writing together.

Said Jamie Lee Curtis about the new Blumhouse deal.

"I'm 61 and my motto now is: 'If not now, when, if not me, who?' I'm excited to have a creative home to explore my own ideas and others. Jason and his team have made me feel welcome. Comet is ready to bring these stories to screen life."

Said Jason Blum, Blumhouse CEO and Founder.

"Jamie is a force of nature and was a real partner on Halloween. So it's both an honor and incredibly apt that she's making her first feature film as a director with Mother Nature.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Blumhouse had a wildly successful, global collaboration with the film Halloween, which starred Curtis and was directed by David Gordon Green. The film went on to become the highest-grossing installment in the classic horror franchise at more than $255 million worldwide.

The film had the biggest debut for a horror movie with a female lead and the biggest opening for a movie with a 55+ female lead. Two additional films have been slated in the franchise, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, which are slated to be released on October 16, 2020 and October 15, 2021 respectively. Curtis serves as an executive producer on all three films.

Russell Goldman is a writer and filmmaker from Virginia who has worked with Curtis and David Gordon Green. Russell's most recent short film No Comment had an online premiere on Film Shortage in April 2020. His previous short Summer of Connor played at film festivals across the world, including HollyShorts and Frameline43.

It was recently announced that Curtis will star in, direct and executive produce, How We Sleep at Night: The Sara Cunningham Story for Lifetime. The film is a passion project for Curtis who optioned the rights to Cunningham's memoir last year. Jamie's previous directing credits include Scream Queens and Anything But Love. Jamie Lee Curtis is represented by CAA and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein.