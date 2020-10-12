Did Captain America actor Chris Evans leak his nude picture on purpose? His Knives Out co-star Jamie Lee Curtis believes that it may have been premeditated. In mid-September, Evans found his name trending all over social media on every platform after he posted a video of his family playing a game. On the surface, it was completely wholesome and it seemed exactly like what many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have come to expect from him.

However, the video in question was a screen recording, and when it ended, Chris Evans' camera roll showed up ever so briefly, which resulted in some internet sleuths taking a screenshot and zooming in to all of the images. One particular image was of Captain America's genitals, and it spread far and wide at break neck speed. He quickly deleted it and after a few hours, Evans responded to the incident. "Now that I have your attention [face-palm emoji]... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!"

When Jamie Lee Curtis saw the image, she congratulated her on-screen son from Knives Out by saying, "My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!" In a new interview with Kelly Clarkson, Curtis was asked about the Chris Evans nude photo incident. "I'm sweating already," she said. She then went on to state that the whole thing might not have been an accident. "My question is this, he's so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being," she began. "I'm wondering if it was even planned?" Clarkson agreed, stating, "Oh, he's so clever! I kind of think it was planned just cause he was trying to get people to vote."

According to Chris Evans, the whole incident was "embarrassing," but noted, "That's called turning a frown upside down." The Avengers Endgame star continued, "It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments. It's embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches. I have fantastic fans who came to my support." MCU fans did jump right behind the actor who started to flood social media with wholesome pictures of him to try and drown out the nude image pandemonium. For the most part, it worked.

Jamie Lee Curtis also told Kelly Clarkson that she thought about making a joke about the Chris Evans nude image situation when she first addressed it on social media. "I could have made some sort of joke and said he took after his movie father, Don Johnson," she said, which is a reference to his on-screen father in Knives Out. "Because I'm really, really close friends with Melanie Griffith," she said, referring to Johnson's ex-wife. "She's one of my best friends and has been forever and she was married to him twice." As for whether or not Evans leaked his nude on purpose, that is unclear. You can check out the interview with Jamie Lee Curtis above, thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube channel.