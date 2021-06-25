After a bit of a wait, Halloween Kills seems to be a horror movie that will be best enjoyed on the big screen, and franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis can't wait to watch it in theaters along with the fans. On Thursday, Universal Pictures dropped an official trailer for the movie. The new footage showcased Michael Myers' escape and the start of a new bloodbath in Haddonfield on Halloween night. If you haven't seen it yet, you really need to watch the video below, but be warned it does include some mild spoilers.

Taking to Facebook after the new Halloween Kills trailer was released, Jamie Lee Curtis posted a new poster featuring a burnt Michael Myers mask. She also posted a message with it detailing how the timing couldn't be better for the sequel's release, as was the case with the 2018 movie. The iconic scream queen also expresses her excitement over seeing the movie on the big screen with fans this fall. From the Facebook post:

"David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have crafted an intense and brutal second wave of their masterpiece Halloween 2018. They were prescient in the 2018 film about the amount of trauma that was being recognized, primarily by the #metoo movement which collided with Laurie's 40 year trauma and now they were again ahead of the curve of the amount of rage that we have all seen and felt in 2020. WE ARE ALL MAD AS HELL AND WE ARE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANYMORE! Another brilliant chapter in the ultimate story of good vs evil, Laurie vs Michael. Happy Halloween. See you ALL in THEATERS in October!"

David Gordon Green returns to direct Halloween Kills using a screenplay he co-wrote with Danny McBride and Scott Teems. Jason Blum, Malek Akkad, and Bill Block produced the movie. John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies provided the score. Curtis is back in a lead role as Laurie Strode, Michael's arch-nemesis since the very first Halloween movie directed by Carpenter in 1978.

Judy Greer and Andi Matichak return as Laurie Strode's family members, and Will Patton is also back from the previous movie as Deputy Frank Hawkins. Many original stars from the first movie will be back to reprise their roles, such as Kyle Richards as Lindsey Walllace, Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam, Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers, and Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett. James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle will share the role of Michael Myers.

Originally, Halloween Kills would have been released last year. The pandemic changed those plans, and because the brutal movie would probably be best enjoyed on the big screen, the decision was made to save it for a theatrical release this fall instead. The delay also pushed back Halloween Ends, which was going to be released this year as well. This means that Michael will likely survive for at least one more killing spree, but will Laurie make it this time?

Halloween Kills is scheduled to be released in theaters after a year delay on Oct. 15, 2021. The sequel Halloween Ends will follow next year with a theatrical release on Oct. 14, 2022. This news comes to us from Jamie Lee Curtis on Facebook.