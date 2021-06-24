Jamie Lee Curtis recently discussed what it was like to watch her screen legend parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh grow old in Hollywood, and how despite witnessing the pitfalls, she succumbed herself. Despite the warnings coming from every direction in the industry, she's bucked the system AND revived the Halloween franchise AND is starring in the latest sequel Halloween Kills due in theaters October 15. Always candid, Jamie Lee Curtis recounts on the People in the '90s podcast her famous actor parents getting "face lifts and neck lifts," which showed her the harsh reality of aging in the industry.

She jumps right in saying, "I'm the child of movie stars. I watched my parents get face lifts and neck lifts. I watched their work diminish, I watched their fame not diminish. And the controversy of a lot of fame, but not a lot of work, is really hard to navigate for people. Very hard to be famous but not be doing the thing that made you famous. And that for the rest of your life, you're famous for something you did a long time ago, and you chase that attention."

Curtis said, "I've been doing this for a long, long time, and I've been successful at it since I was nineteen. There's not a day I don't walk down the street and somebody goes, 'Hey, I love you. You're fantastic.' And I appreciate it." And she goes on to explain, that she was shown the same love before and after her body alterations. "Ten years ago, before anybody did that, I had fat taken from underneath my eyes because I was on a movie and I was puffy. ... And I can remember the cameraman saying, 'I can't shoot her.'" The traumatic event led the actress to getting plastic surgery. "I remember being mortified." She was also shamed for her appearance while filming the 1985's Perfect opposite John Travolta.

And the results were in for Jamie Lee Curtis. "I've had a little lipo(suction), I've had a little Botox ... And you know what? None of it works." And there is this illusion that once you do it then you'll be fine. And that's just horse****. I looked worse. Worse." She says the reality is "I don't have great thighs. I have very big breasts and a soft, fatty little tummy. And I've got back fat. ... People assume I'm walking around in little spaghetti strap dresses. ... There's a reality to the way I look without my clothes on."

When asked recently to be on the cover of More Magazine, she made them a deal. "I knew I was going to do the cover of More. I said, here's the deal: I will take a picture in my underwear, with no makeup, no hair, no fancy lights, with my body the way it is, if you promise you will print that, head to toe, on a separate page, and then print the picture of me fully glammed-out on the next page. That was my deal with them, in order to talk about the reality of self-esteem, and about the fact that I had undergone plastic surgery, which is where I first found Vicodin."

February 2020 marked the 21st anniversary of her sobriety, after getting clean in 1999. While Curtis' experiences with plastic surgery and addiction are likely to have impacted upon her movie career, Curtis hopes her honesty will help a lot of people who are dealing with the same issues. When asked what was the best things she learned from her folks about Hollywood was not the plastic surgery. "One of the great benefits of being the daughter of great film stars ... is I had the opportunity to watch them play the game."

Curtis' new podcast Letters for Camp, Season 2, which she produced and performs on, is now available exclusively on Audible. And catch her in the theaters October 15 for Halloween Kills. This news originated at People.com.