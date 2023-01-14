Curtis is taking all the right steps after testing positive for COVID, but Twitter says it's too little too late after Tuesday's awards show.

Just days after presenting at Tuesday's Golden Globes ceremony, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis shared that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Curtis took to social media to announce the results, posting a picture of three positive rapid antigen tests and sharing that she would be sitting out of some other upcoming award season events.

"F--k COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life's terms," the actress wrote in the accompanying caption.

"I'm glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn't go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs. I was SO looking forward to going to the @bafta tea and the @criticschoice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew. I'm so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people," she added.

Related: Golden Globes 2023 Presenters Include Nominees Niecy Nash, Ana de Armas, and Jamie Lee Curtis

Concerned Fans Call Golden Globes Out as 'Super-Spreader' Event

NBC

Though the Halloween Ends star is doing the socially responsible thing moving forward by canceling her social obligations, Twitter says it's too little too late—and they could be right.

According to the CDC, it can take up to 10 days for COVID-19 to develop once a person is exposed, and it's possible to spread the virus before becoming symptomatic—so while Curtis tested positive Friday, it's possible that the actress could have been contagious at Tuesday's in-person award show.

With hardly anyone in attendance wearing a mask and over 11,000 reported cases in Beverly Hills (where the ceremony took place), the Golden Globes had all the makings of a "super-spreader" event, and some say it's only a matter of time before more stars fall ill—especially as stars return to the social award circuit.

"Hoping for the best for Jamie Lee Curtis after testing positive for COVID," one user wrote. "I think it's clear the Golden Globes will have been a super-spreader event, and I wonder how many people are going to travel to Sundance knowingly or unknowingly with it?"

Others called for a return to widespread masking and virtual or limited award events.

"Jamie Lee Curtis was at the very maskless #GoldenGlobes and I'm just BEGGING people to 1.) wear a f--king mask (correctly! and preferably a high quality one)," another user wrote. "And 2.) stop going to these big a-- gatherings. Find/advocate for another way!"

The Beverly Hilton has a capacity of 600 guests.