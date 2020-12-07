Halloween franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis has been dubbed by MTV as the Greatest Scream Queen of All Time. On Sunday night, the network aired the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, paying tribute to some of the most memorable GOATs in various entertainment categories. For Greatest Scream Queen, Curtis appeared to accept the honor, which was gifted to her by Scream star and fellow scream queen Neve Campbell. Better yet, she brought along Michael Myers himself for the special occasion.

I still have nightmares about Michael Myers so I'm typing this tweet with my eyes closed. 🔪 #MTVAwardspic.twitter.com/7gspXeYsxt — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

"For me, the greatest partnership and the only reason I'm standing here today, is my partnership with Michael, so I'd like to bring him out. Don't be scared, they love you," Jamie Lee Curtis says in the segment, beckoning Michael to step out from behind a tree. "Everybody - Michael Myers, my friend and often foe. Don't worry, we both had COVID tests and he's wearing a mask - the greatest mask ever."

JLC then adds: "We hope you enjoy the next two movies, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Thank you guys, love you! He's so quiet!"

This is the first win for Curtis at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, though she was previously nominated in 1995 for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss (alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger) for her role in True Lies. Meanwhile, Campbell won a Best Female Performance award in 1998 for Scream 2 and received additional nominations for the first and third Scream movies.

As Curtis mentions, we'll be getting two more performances from the iconic scream queen as Laurie Strode. After first appearing in the role in John Carpenter's original Halloween movie in 1978, Curtis would go on to reprise the role in several sequels. She returned to the franchise in 2018 with David Gordon Green's Halloween, the first of a new trilogy set to conclude the long-running rivalry between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers.

Halloween Kills was originally set to premiere in the fall but has since been delayed to October 2021. The sequel will pick up directly after the events of the 2018 movie with Laurie narrowly surviving her latest encounter with the mask-wearing killer. It hasn't been confirmed if JLC will reprise the role in Halloween Ends, which will follow with a release of its own in 2022. That means that there are no guarantees Laurie will survive the next movie, and as longtime fans of the franchise will remember, the character could very well be killed off. In any case, let's hope Laurie's story will come to a conclusion that is satisfactory for the fans.

Some of the other GOAT award winners at the Greatest of All Time special include Kevin Hart for Comedy Giant; Kevin Bacon for the Dance Your Ass Off award; Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler for Dynamic Duo; Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman for She-Ro; William Zabka of Cobra Kai for Zero to Hero; Jason Segel and Kristen Bell of Forgetting Sarah Marshall for Heartbreaking Break-Up; and Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair of Cruel Intentions for Legendary Lip Lock. Chadwick Boseman was also honored as the Hero for the Ages. This news comes to us from MTV.