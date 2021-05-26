Expressing her support for plastic surgery, Jana Kramer has gone topless on Instagram after recently getting new breast implants. Currently, the One Tree Hill star is in the midst of divorcing her husband, Mike Caussin, after a tumultuous marriage. One way the actress has chosen to start the next chapter of her life was to receive Natrelle Gel Breast Implants, a move that has left her feeling empowered. She's since shared a topless photo on Instagram, which Natrelle posted to the company account as well.

"Life is always changing. And in the face of that change, our brand ambassador [Jana Kramer] is doing what's right for her," Natrelle's post reads. "We couldn't be prouder of her choices and strength, as she makes more room for the things that matter. See her post below... and Jana, you're doing great, girl."

"This next chapter, this next me is free. She's happy. Even by herself," Jana Kramer said in her own Instagram post. "I'm ready to be in love with myself, and that includes my body. I have no idea what tomorrow holds. All I know is I was good enough before, and I'm good enough now. I am grateful to all of you who have helped me find my strength. No one can take it away from me again."

Back in March, Kramer detailed her reasoning for the surgery. On Instagram, the actress said, "I've considered breast augmentation before but it was never for 'me.' With everything that happened in my marriage, I thought I would be loved more, sexier, or quite frankly he would choose me. But the better part of me knew that was a distraction."

She added: "It still bothered me though. And after having babies, I had a new set of insecurities with my body. Things didn't go back to normal, and I carry a lot of embarrassment when I'm undressed. I don't want to feel that way anymore. That was the 'click' that showed I should follow through. Before it was what I thought someone else wanted. Now it's simple. 'I'-and that's a very 'capital' 'I.'"

Fans know Kramer best for her role as Alex Dupre on the TV series One Tree Hill. She has since taken up a second career as a country music singer, releasing two albums in 2012 and 2015. Kramer would also compete on the 23rd season of Dancing with the Stars, finishing in fourth place. More recently, she's been appearing in Lifetime original movies, such as last year's holiday movie A Welcome Home Christmas.

Kramer isn't the only celebrity to go topless on Instagram this month. Days ago, The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page similarly posted a shirtless photo after undergoing top surgery. Many fans were particularly impressed with Page's abs, though the big takeaway from the photo was just how happy the actor clearly seems to be after fully embracing his transition as a transgender man.

"Trans bb's first swim trunks," Page wrote in the caption, using the hashtags #transjoy and #transisbeautiful.

For more of Kramer, fans can catch her next movie Soccer Mom Madam, which premieres on Lifetime on June 6. The original photo of Kramer taken post-surgery was first posted by Jana Kramer on Instagram.