One classic sitcom star is deeply disappointed in another, as Janet Hubert has ripped into Phylicia Rashad following Bill Cosby's release from prison. On Wednesday, Cosby left prison a free man after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that his trial had been affected by tainted testimony. They also found that Cosby had struck a deal with a previous prosecutor that he wouldn't be charged criminally for the alleged sexual assault of Andrea Constand.

Phylicia Rashad, who played Cosby's wife on both The Cosby Show and Cosby, was happy to see her on-screen husband getting released. In an Instagram post, Rashad posted an Image of Cosby and wrote that "a terrible wrong is being righted," adding that "a miscarriage of justice is corrected!" The post was met with widespread backlash and Rashad later said she supports survivors of sexual assault in a follow-up tweet.

One popular tweet in response to Rashad came straight from the original Aunt Viv herself. In her tweet, Hubert wrote: "Phylicia what are you thinking!!! I don't know you but to say this was terribly wrong. EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the shit shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old ass guilty man!"

"I would have said he's old he's out and I'm happy for him, but he still ...guilty," she adds in another post about Bill Cosby. "I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough Ya'll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white..."

This isn't the first time JanetHubert has taken shots at other classic sitcom stars. In December, Hubert lashed out over Full House star Lori Loughlin getting released from prison just in time for New Year's Day. Loughlin had served two months behind bars for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal of 2019.

"So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc.," Hubert said on Twitter, attaching a GIF of a confused Aunt Viv. "Lori Loughlin ...I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison. Hmmmm...oh to be white, blond, and privileged! No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified!"

Meanwhile, on the day of Cosby's release, Smallville star Allison Mack was sentenced to serve three years in prison for her role in the NXIVM sex cult. This sentence has been criticized by many as too light. In any case, there's been a lot of criticism over the justice system in the United States over the past couple days.

Hubert is of course best known for playing Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air before having a widely-reported falling out with Will Smith. She was replaced halfway through the series with Daphne Maxwell Reid. She has since patched things up with Smith and appeared with the rest of the cast on The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirReunion on HBO Max, which debuted in November 2020. These days, she can also be seen on General Hospital and King Ester. This news comes to us from Janet Hubert on Twitter.