Janet Jackson has shared the teaser for her new documentary simply entitled Janet, which arrives in January 2022 to coincide with the 40th Anniversary of the singer's debut album. Like many of the Jackson family, Janet has had a hugely successful career in her own right and also collaborated with her brother Michael, most notably on the single Scream in the 1990s. Now as her career milestone approaches, the star is telling her story, in her way and bringing a whole host of celebrity friends along with her by the look of the short trailer.

The teaser features Janet Jackson along with sound bites from others such as fellow performers Mariah Carey, who is seen calling her an "empowered woman", and Paula Abdul citing her as "a force to be reckoned with." Those involved will be sharing stories of their connection with the 55 year old, who has released 11 albums, with her 12th, Black Diamond, and its planned world tour both being postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

The teaser features music from the song Control in the background, a tune with lyrics about taking over her own story and no longer saying yes to everyone as she did when she was younger. There are clips of family members, including footage of the singer with her late brother, and her own voice is heard saying, "This is my story told by me, not through the eyes of someone else. With a career spanning from when she was only 16 years old, it is not hard to imagine that she had to work to gain control of her own life after being born into a famous family and becoming a celebrity herself at such a young age.

The four hour documentary has taken five years to complete, and along with archive footage it will highlight some of the biggest moments of Janet's career, including the infamous wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl, which is a controversial moment that has still not been forgotten almost two decades later. The documentary also follows the star during the time the family were going through the loss of her father, Joseph.

In recent years, Janet has seen her career continue to grow, having been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on the third time of asking in 2019. In the same year, the singer launched a four month residency in Las Vegas called Metamorphosis. Later that year she celebrated the 30th anniversary of her Rhythm Nation album with a number of concerts in San Francisco and Hawaii, and also performed at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK among other festivals both abroad and in the US.

Having been an influence to many current artists, including Rihanna, Kelly Rowland, Kesha who have all cited her as an inspiration to them, her legacy is one that will continue to resonate through new generations of singers and artists. With her new album and tour in the offing, there is clearly still a lot more to come from the one of the youngest members of the Jackson family.