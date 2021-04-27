Left/Right TV, the production team behind the popular documentary Framing Britney Spears, will take on the story of Janet Jackson's infamous "wardrobe malfunction" in their next project. Released as an episode of FX's The New York Times Presents that streamed exclusively on Hulu, the Framing Britney Spears doc probed into the pop star's conservatorship. With lots of eyes on the program, the hashtag #FreeBritney was trending after the special was aired.

US Weekly now reports that the producers are eyeing the controversial incident that occurred during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004. During the show, Janet Jackson was performing a medley of songs alongside Justin Timberlake. While singing the lyric "I'm gonna have you naked by the end of this song," Timberlake tore open Jackson's top, leaving her exposed to 140 million viewers. The highly-publicized incident spawned the phrase "wardrobe malfunction," which is now recognized by the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Jackson is not expected to be a part of Left/Right TV's wardrobe malfunction documentary, nor is Justin Timberlake. Currently, Jackson is working on a documentary project of her own to coincide with the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album, which was released in September 1982. The "Rhythm Nation" singer has reportedly been filming the movie for three years, and because it will delve into some of the most important moments of her life, the Super Bowl incident will likely be featured.

Like Framing Britney Spears, the new doc is likely to bring some more heat to Timberlake. After the Super Bowl fiasco, Jackson was forced to withdraw from her role as a presenter at the Grammy Awards that year while Timberlake was permitted to stay. Recently, Timberlake has been criticized for letting Jackson take the bulk of the criticism while his own career was seemingly unaffected. The public pressure resulted in Timberlake issuing an apology to both Spears and Jackson.

"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," Timberlake said in his apology. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

Spears would also claim in an Instagram post that she had only watched part of the documentary, claiming that what she did see left her crying for weeks. According to US Weekly, the pop star is "embarrassed" by the doc, mainly because her children are old enough to easily access it and witness their mother in an unflattering light.

"It's turned into a nightmare for her because she can't imagine what her kids are going to think now, and it's certainly triggered some emotions from her past," the US Weekly source said. "She's a major pop star, but she's still a human being who is super sensitive and, sadly, is really affected by the public's opinion about her."

There's no word yet on when Left/Right TV's Janet Jackson documentary will be released. This news comes to us from US Weekly.