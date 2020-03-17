Jared Leto, the Oscar-winning actor and Suicide Squad star, just learned about the severity of the coronavirus situation. How is that someone so connected to the entertainment industry that has been hit so hard by the outbreak could have avoided this information? It turns out that Leto was meditating in the desert for the better part of two weeks.

Taking to both Twitter and Instagram, Jared Leto shared an update with his followers after returning from his trip. As the 48-year-old actor and musician tells it, he was away on a 12-day silent meditation session in the desert. It's not known, specifically, where Leto was, but he was far enough removed from civilization that the state of the world threw him for a loop upon his return. Here's what Leto had to say about it.

"Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that's been changed forever. Mind blowing, to say the least. I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on. Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe."

The COVID-19 virus first emerged in China more than two months ago and has since spread to countries across the globe. It's quite likely that Jared Leto was familiar with the situation prior to his desert journey, but a lot has happened in the last couple of weeks as preventative measures have escalated in a big way. The virus has spread in the U.S. and the government has taken increasingly drastic measures to help pause the spread of coronavirus.

Movie theaters have been shut down around the world, including AMC, Regal and the Alamo Drafthouse in the U.S. Meanwhile, many major movies, such as Black Widow, Mulan, No Time to Die, A Quiet Place: Part II and F9, amongst others, have been delayed for months. It's possible that Morbius, Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off that Jared Leto stars in, will be delayed as well. The movie is currently set to arrive in theaters on July 31.

Aside from his acting career, Jared Leto also is the frontman of the band 30 Seconds to Mars. The music industry has been impacted by the outbreak as well, as many tours have been sidelined as people are encouraged to practice social distancing to prevent the spread. This has led to restaurant and bar closures across the nation. Leto is known for his roles in Fight Club, Requium for a Dream and Blade Runner 2049. Leto won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his work in 2013's Dallas Buyers Club. Be sure to check out the post from Jared Leto's Instagram for yourself.