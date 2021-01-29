Jared Leto won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Dallas Buyers Club in 2014, but the gold statuette has apparently been lost. Speaking about the status of the Oscar this week on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Leto confirmed that the prestigious award is nowhere to be found. Worse yet, it was missing for years before Leto even knew about it, making it that much harder to track down where the Oscar may have possibly gone. As the actor explains to Corden:

"It's been missing for, like, three years, and I didn't know that. I don't think anyone wanted to tell me. But, I moved houses in L.A., and then when we moved, somehow it just magically kind of disappeared. It could be somewhere, but everyone's searched for it high and low. You know, I hope it's in good hands, wherever it is, but we haven't seen it in quite some time."

When asked if he thought someone was holding onto it, Jared Leto added this.

"I think it's a good possibility. It's not the sort of thing somebody accidentally throws in the trash. I hope someone is caring for it. I remember the night that I got it, I passed it around to so many people. I didn't see it half the night. The thing's beat up and scratched up, but people had fun taking pictures with it. It's nice to share it, so hopefully, someone is taking good care of it."

Though Leto appears to be okay with letting the Oscar go so as long as someone else is enjoying it, there's still a chance it will turn back up someday. Frances McDormand, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1997 for her role in Fargo, had her Oscar later stolen in 2018. In that case, the culprit was identified after he live-streamed himself on Facebook holding the stolen award, and the Oscar was returned to McDormand soon after.

Whoopi Goldberg also saw her Oscar for Ghost go missing in 2002 when she returned it to the Academy to have it cleaned. When it was mailed back, the box arrived empty, as someone had taken it out and resealed the package. No suspects were ever identified, but fortunately for Whoopi, the Oscar was later discovered in an airport garbage can. It was a lucky break for Goldberg, but other actors like Matt Damon and Angelina Jolie have had Oscars disappear as well and weren't so lucky as to be able to recover them later.

Leto may not ever relocate his Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club, but the good news is that he will have other opportunities to replace the Oscar. As of now, he can be seen in his next big role as a serial killer in The Little Things, which releases Jan. 29 simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Plenty of other big roles are also on the way for Leto, including an upcoming re-team with Requiem for a Dream director Darren Aronofksy for the seafaring horror adventure Adrift. This news comes to us from The Late Late Show with James Corden.