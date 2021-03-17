Academy award winner Jared Leto has undergone another mind-blowing transformation for his role in the upcoming biographical drama House of Gucci, with the actor left unrecognisable under prosthetics and other such movie magic. Leto will star in the movie as famous fashion designer Paolo Gucci and has been seen sporting receding grey hair and a very fetching lavender corduroy suit. His usually chiselled, leading man face has been completely hidden under heavy wrinkles and a substantial amount of fat under his chin. Frankly, you'd be hard pressed to guess it was Leto if you're life depended on it.

Fans have been having a field day thanks to Leto's new look, with some very impressed with the results; "Amazing job I should say... I wonder what he thinks abt this transformation tho' can't wait to hear from his lips, his thoughts etc... he was thrilled w/Albert Sparma but this one is mind blowing." While others find them largely redundant; "He looks like Robert Duvall. Just hire Robert Duvall."

Starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, House of Gucci finds the Oscar-winning singer and actress starring as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Driver), who was tried and convicted of orchestrating the fashion icon's assassination on the steps of his office in 1995. The trial quickly became a media sensation, revealing that after 12 years of marriage and two children, Gucci had decided to leave Reggiani for another woman.

During this time, Patrizia Reggiani was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which her children blamed for her actions and assassination plan. Reggiani was dubbed the "Black Widow" by the press and was sentenced to 29 years, although her sentence was reduced after a successful appeal on the grounds that her brain tumor had affected her behavior. Reggiani went on to serve 18 years in jail before being let out in 2016.

Alongside Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, House of Gucci star Hollywood icon Al Pacino as his father, Aldo Gucci, something which Leto is very excited about. "Ridley Scott's one of my favorite directors, and Al Pacino plays my dad. So it's another fun one," Leto said of the project.

House of Gucci comes courtesy of MGM and Gladiator director Ridley Scott, with the movie due to be based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. The adaptation is being scripted by Roberto Bentivegna and will be produced by Scott with Scott Free Productions, Giannina Scott, and Kevin Walsh. The movie is something that both Ridley and Giannina Scott have wanted to make for some time, with the producer describing the project as "a labor of love for both Ridley and me. The story is so epic, the stakes so high and the characters so richly drawn that we were determined to get it to the big screen. To say we are thrilled to be teaming with Mike De Luca and his brilliant film group at MGM is an understatement. We can't wait to see this come to life next year."

House of Gucci is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 24, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of the official Twitter account for E! News.